Livestream: Exploring the art of belonging in the Dallas arts community

KERA | By Anne Bothwell
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
Members of the Dallas Asian American Art Club chat around a table during a weekly meeting Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Civil Pour in Dallas. Club founder Christina Hahn said she created the club because she struggled to find people who shared the same cultural fluency to challenge her work in a nuanced way.
Emily Nava
/
KERA
Members of the Dallas Asian American Art Club chat around a table during a weekly meeting Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Civil Pour in Dallas.

Who feels like they belong in the arts community, that they're welcome at arts performances? Who doesn't? How can that sense be created for people who may not feel like they belong in the arts.

Every year, the arts funding organization TACA gathers artists, arts professionals and enthusiasts together to discuss an issue in the arts community. This year's topic is "The Art of Belonging."

Tune in to KERA's livestream of the keynote conversation at the TACA Perforum at 4 p.m. Monday Sept. 18.

Maura Scheffler, TACA's executive director, will moderate the conversation with:

Martine Elyse Philippe, Director, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture

Sixto A. Wagan, Jr., Project Director, Greater Houston BIPOC Arts Network and Fund

Jinelle Thompson, Research & Partnerships Manager, Museum Hue

Arts & Culture KERA NewsThe Arts Community Alliance (TACA)
