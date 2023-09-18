Livestream: Exploring the art of belonging in the Dallas arts community

Who feels like they belong in the arts community, that they're welcome at arts performances? Who doesn't? How can that sense be created for people who may not feel like they belong in the arts.

Every year, the arts funding organization TACA gathers artists, arts professionals and enthusiasts together to discuss an issue in the arts community. This year's topic is "The Art of Belonging."

Tune in to KERA's livestream of the keynote conversation at the TACA Perforum at 4 p.m. Monday Sept. 18.

Maura Scheffler, TACA's executive director, will moderate the conversation with:

Martine Elyse Philippe, Director, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture

Sixto A. Wagan, Jr., Project Director, Greater Houston BIPOC Arts Network and Fund

Jinelle Thompson, Research & Partnerships Manager, Museum Hue

