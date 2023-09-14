Dieciséis de Septiembre events in Dallas-Fort Worth celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Mexico’s Independence Day is Sept. 16, or Dieciséis de Septiembre. The date commemorates the start of an insurrection that eventually led to Mexico’s freedom from Spanish rule. Most celebrations include the grito, a re-creation of Father Miguel Hidalgo’s call to arms. Here’s a guide to some Dallas-area fiestas, concerts and related events celebrating the holiday, often called Diez y Seis. Check websites for weather-related schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more events.

DIECISÉIS CELEBRATION — MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

FREE - Activities include games, crafts, a piñata break, music and a grito reenactment. Sept. 16 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library’s Park Forest Branch, 3421 Forest Lane, Dallas. Free. dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/event/diez-y-seis-celebration-mexican-independence-day .

VIVA DALLAS

FREE - A Mexican Independence Day festival in front of Dallas City Hall includes a community procession at 6:30 p.m. The fiesta continues with live entertainment, dancing, food and the traditional grito, “¡Viva, Mexico!” There will also be a grito contest with a cash prize and a musical tribute to Norma Rocha Valles, the Dallas entertainer and restaurateur who died earlier this year.

Sept. 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/vivadallasusa .

OKTOBERFIESTA IN DUNCANVILLE

FREE - A fusion of cultures is the theme of this street party that combines celebrations of Mexican Independence Day with a German-style Oktoberfest. There will be live music from 6 to 11 p.m., on-site breweries, food and merchandise vendors, and cultural performances by various groups. Kids can play in a bounce house and have their faces painted.

Sept. 16 starting at 4 p.m. outside Mudhook Bar and Kitchen, 100 S. Main St., Duncanville. Free. facebook.com/mudhookbar/events .

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY IN LITTLE ELM

FREE - The festival in Little Elm’s beach-front park will have carnival rides, live music by Selena Forever Tribute, folklorico dancers, and food and drink vendors. Starting at 4 p.m., a mariachi band will lead revelers on a Tacos and Tequila Fun Walk through the park with stops at margarita tasting stations and taco stands. Tickets for the walk are $27, $19 for nondrinkers.

Sept. 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm. Free. facebook.com/lakefrontlittleelm/events .

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION WITH LARA LATIN

The Lara Latin band performs a lively show of salsa, cumbia and Latin jazz. There will be Mexican street tacos, elotes and churros available for purchase at Chilangos Tacos, one of about 20 eateries and bars at Legacy Hall.

Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. $5 and up. legacyfoodhall.com/events .

‘¡VIVA MEXICO!’ CONCERT BY THE PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra open a new season with a celebration of Hispanic music and culture. Patrons can expect popular and classical Hispanic music as well as dance performances. Guests include Mariachi Jalisciense de Antonio Jimenez, the Viva Mexico Choir and members of Ballet Folklórico de México.

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Tickets start at $27. planosymphony.org .

FIESTAS PATRIAS 2023 IN FORT WORTH

FREE - The festivities feature an all-day lineup - of live music with artists including Michael Salga - do, Grupo Secretto, Conjunto Agua Azul, Juan Rivera and Los Norteños de Ojinaga. During the day, the Mexican consul general of Dallas will take center stage to give the Grito de Independencia, or cry for independence, in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

Sept. 17 at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, 4200 South Freeway, Fort Worth. Doors open at noon. Free. facebook.com/larazadedallas .

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.