Kiss the hot North Texas summer goodbye with 13 cool Labor Day events

The Labor Day holiday used to signal back-to-school and the beginning of (somewhat) cooler weather. These days, most schools start mid-August and sadly, the record-breaking heat shows no sign of going away any time soon.

But cheer up, the 3-day holiday also is a great reminder to relax, regroup, and most important, recreate!

Here are some events to help you celebrate the long weekend and give summer one last kiss goodbye.

MUSEUMS

The Science Behind Pixar

Where: Perot Museum – 2201 N. Field St., Dallas

When: Thru Sept. 4

Cost: $25-$45

Does your brain feel a little mushy from all the streaming you've been doing this summer? Ditch Netflix and Disney + and head to the Perot to find out how those Pixar movies are made. The interactive exhibition showcases the STEM concepts used by the artists and computer scientists who help bring Pixar’s award-winning films to the big screen. The show ends Monday so don't wait.

Avedon’s West

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American History – 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Thru Oct. 1 (closed Mondays)

Cost: Free

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of renowned portrait photographer, Richard Avedon, The Carter is showcasing 13 works of art from his acclaimed project "In the American West." The collection, which was commissioned by the Museum in 1979, portrays a range of everyday people throughout the western U.S.

Free First Saturdays at the Nasher

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center – 2001 Flora St., Dallas

When: Sat., Sept. 2, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

While you're out soaking up all that summertime vitamin D this weekend, take advantage of the Nasher Sculpture Center's Free First Saturday event. Bring the family and stroll through the center's garden-like setting, explore the galleries and make art with guest artists Shamsy Roomiani and Carlos Zerpa.

STAR GAZING

Star Party at Rafes Urban Astronomy Center

Where: 2350 Tom Cole Rd., Denton

When: Sat., Sept. 2 at sunset

Cost: $5 (cash only)

Take a closer look at those galaxies far, far away at a Star Party at Rafes Urban Astronomy Center in Denton. Enjoy space activities, star talks and see objects in space through their telescopes. It's only $5 to attend but be sure to bring cash because they don't accept credit cards.

FIREWORKS

Fireworks at Lake Grapevine

Where:

- Oak Grove Park - 2520 Oak Grove Loop South, Grapevine

- Rockledge Park – 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine

- Lakeview Park – 2100 Lakeview Dr., Grapevine

When: Fri., Sept. 1, dark-thirty

Cost: Free - $10

Celebrate the last gasp of summer with a good old-fashion fireworks display. Load up the family and head to Lake Grapevine for its Friday Night Fireworks Show. The show can be viewed for an entrance fee at Rockledge and Lakeview Parks or head over to Oak Grove Park where it's free to watch.

GARDENS

Labor Day Family Fun at the Dallas Arboretum

Where: Dallas Arboretum - 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Sat., Sept. 2 – Mon., Sept. 4

Cost: $12-$20

There's lots going on at the Arboretum during the holiday weekend. Enjoy live piano music at Jeanne's Pavilion, or dance the afternoon away with DFW’s best party bands on the Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn. Activities for the kids include Country Critters petting zoo and a bird show from Window to the Wild.

Florigami in the Garden

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Gardens – 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Thru Feb. 14, 2024

Cost: $6-$12

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to take a peek at Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s newest outdoor exhibition. The show is a twist on the art of paper folding and features more than a dozen large, origami-inspired sculptures of birds, butterflies, flowers and deer — all situated throughout the Garden.

MOVIES

Irving Movies on Main

Where: Heritage Park – 217 South Main St., Irving

When: Fri., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Irving screens the 1982 film, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, on Friday evening at Heritage Park. The family-friendly movie is presented with Spanish subtitles Come early and grab a bite to eat in the Irving Heritage District or from one of the on-site food vendors.

Movies in the Park

Where: Klyde Warren Park – 2012 Woodall Rodgers FWY & N. Olive St., Dallas

When: Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

There's another opportunity for a movie al fresco, this time in Dallas on Saturday night. Grab a blanket and food truck picnic and head to the lawn at Klyde Warren Park for a movie under the stars. They'll screen the 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun Maverick.

Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth – 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: Fri., Sept. 2- Sun., Sept. 4

Cost: $10

If you prefer your movies with a side of air conditioning, head to cool auditorium at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for its Magnolia at the Modern series. On the bill this weekend is the French animated film Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia. It's a follow-up to the first Academy Award-nominated adventure, which introduced a bear and mouse as the unlikeliest of friends. It's presented in French with English sub-titles.

FESTIVALS

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas

When: Fri., Sept.1 – Sun., Sept. 3

Cost: Free

This year’s festival features a musical tribute to Tina Turner and an array of renowned musical artists from around the world performing jazz, blues, R&B, soul, pop and neo-soul music.

Bedford Beats and Eats Festival

Where: Generations Park at Boys Ranch – 2801 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford

When: Sat., Sept.2, 2-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hear music from five different bands including the Josh Abbott Band and Stoney LaRue at the first annual Bedford Beats and Eats Fest. In addition to music, the festival also includes food trucks, vendors, a kid’s zone, a vintage car show, and more.

Taste at Grandscape

Where: 5732 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

When: Sun., Sept.3, 12-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy sample tastings from over 20 local restaurants and eateries at Taste at Grandscape. The event also includes live music, a pop-up market, and a beer and wine garden.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

Art&Seek is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

