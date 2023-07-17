Come on Barbie, let's go party! Get ready for the movie at these North Texas events

It’s only 5 short days until “Barbie: The Movie” hits the theaters. The buzz on this one has been big. Everyone wants to go party with Barbie—including us!

Here’s a round-up of fun events to help celebrate Barbie, Ken and everything pink.

Destination Barbie Land

Where: EVO Entertainment - 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake

When: July 19-23

Cost: Free

At this event you can immerse yourself in memorable scenes from the film. Grab some sunglasses and roller skates and roll through the Barbie Beach Club, or step on to the dance floor and be transported back to the Disco era. Photo ops abound throughout the venue, especially in the glitter glam station where you can snap a pix in the larger-than-life photo installation.

Dreamland Dollhouse Party

Where: Sweet Tooth Hotel - 1511 Elm Street #100, Dallas

When: Friday, July 21, 7 –10 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

The Sweet Tooth Hotel wants you to forget about the high cost of rent in the DFW area and party in its Dreamhouse Dollhouse. Tour the Dreamland exhibition, a colorful, glittering, Barbie-esque world that includes reboots of Sweet Tooth’s original fiber art installations and new works by latch hook artist Bobcat & Birdie, multi-media artist Shamsy Roomiani and others. After you’ve taken in the art, head to the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge for a Barbie-themed cocktail (or mocktail). A surprise DJ spins an electric mix of pop hits and throwback tunes perfect for a trip around the dance floor.

Barbie Pool Party

Where: Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas - 400 West Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

When: Saturday, July 22, 12 p.m.

Cost: $30

Jump into the deep end of this Barbie-themed Pool Party that features a DJ, interactive Barbie-themed games and a Barbie Look-alike contest. Come hungry (and thirsty) because the pool bar will be open with food and festive cocktails for purchase. 21+ only.

Barbie Skate Night

Where: Galleria Dallas

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6 - 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 plus $5 for skate rental

C’mon Barbie, let’s go skate! Head to the Galleria Ice Skating Center for a Barbiecore skate night featuring a playlist that you’ll swear Barbie picked herself. Skate to favorite songs ranging from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

Barbie Market

Where: Main Street Garden – 1902 Main Street, Dallas When: Saturday, July 19, 5-11 p.m.Cost: Free

Shop ‘til you drop at this Barbie-themed market featuring 25+ local vendors in the heart of downtown Dallas. Bonus! Free Barbie totes to the first 50 people dressed in Barbie-themed garb.

Barbie in a Blender Art Show

Where: Daum Gallery – 167 Payne Street, Dallas

When: Thursday, July 27, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy an evening of playful and vibrant contemporary art inspired by the iconic Barbie doll and the concept of freedom of expression. The show features installations and photographs by artists Robert Fernandez, Taylor Daum, and Lea Ellermeier that offer fresh perspectives on the Barbie doll and its cultural significance.

Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts

Where: Bishop Arts District - 401 N Bishop Ave, Dallas

When: Saturday, August 5, 2-7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Get dolled up and join Dallasites 101 for a bar crawl along Bishop Arts Avenue in Oak Cliff. Check-in between 2-4 p.m. and receive a wristband, souvenir item, and a digital map that will guide you to 10 different participating business for food & drink specials (including Barbie pink cocktails). Enjoy live music from a local DJ, photo ops, swag items and more.

