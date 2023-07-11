A bilingual play’s run ends soon at Hip Pocket Theatre. This performer’s deep connection spans 4 decades

Fort Worth performer Aaron Knowles Dias was on stage one summer afternoon 40 years ago, but nobody could see her.

She was tucked away inside her mother’s belly like a butterfly inside of a cocoon. Her parents both performed in the 1981 adaptation of “El Maleficio de la Mariposa” at Hip Pocket Theatre.

More than four decades later, Dias is playing “Butterfly” in this year’s interpretation of the bilingual production.

The play is called the “Butterfly’s Evil Spell” in English. Her performance and part parallel a full-circle moment for her family.

Mildred Ellis-Farmer, an administrative assistant at Hip Pocket, has seen Dias perform and knows how important the production is for Dias and her family.

“She was a chrysalis, and now she’s a butterfly,” Ellis-Farmer said.