Texas Ballet Theater names Tim O’Keefe artistic director

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) today announced that Tim O’Keefe, current Acting Artistic Director, will assume the role of Artistic Director starting July 1, 2023.

O’Keefe joined TBT in 2002 as Associate Artistic Director and was appointed Acting Artistic Director in 2022. He succeeds Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., who led TBT as Artistic Director from 2003 to 2022.

Anne T. Bass, TBT Board of Governors Chairman, said, “The unanimous decision of the Board of Governors to name Tim O’Keefe Artistic Director reflects its confidence in his extraordinary artistry, vision, and leadership. We are extremely excited to collaborate with him to bring the highest level of ballet to stages across the Metroplex and beyond.”

O’Keefe began his professional ballet career at Houston Ballet in 1982, where he was promoted to Soloist in 1985 and named a Principal Dancer in 1995. In 1997, he originated the titular role in Stevenson’s Dracula. O’Keefe has choreographed for Houston Ballet’s Cullen Contemporary Series and Houston Ballet Academy, as well as for TBT with works such as Love Thing, Ragtime Dance, Violin Concerto in D, and the company’s annual Tutu Chic and Caren Koslow Fashion Shows.

He is also involved with Texas Ballet Theater School (TBTS), having taught classes and choreographed works such as Peter and the Wolf for Professional Division students. TBTS dancers present free matinees of O’Keefe’s Peter and the Wolf for elementary-aged students across North Texas.

“I am honored to become the next Artistic Director of Texas Ballet Theater,” O’Keefe said. “I look forward to this company’s exciting future and continuing to share ballet, both classical and contemporary, with our North Texas community.”

During his tenure as Acting Artistic Director, O’Keefe selected the ballets featured in TBT’s upcoming 2023-2024 season. Ballets include Stevenson’s Dracula and The Nutcracker, Lew Christensen’s Beauty and the Beast and the mixed repertoire production Brilliants featuring George Balanchine’s Rubies, Val Caniparoli’s Without Borders, Grand Pas Classique and Le Corsaire Pas de Deux.

“We are thrilled to have Tim’s artistic vision has he moves into this new role,” said Vanessa Logan, TBT Executive Director. “His leadership reinforces Texas Ballet Theater’s mission of providing the highest caliber productions and education in our communities.”