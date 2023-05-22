Where to look for urban treasures and antiques in Denton

In light of a new survey that ranks Texas as the second-best state for urban treasure hunting, here’s a look at where you can find vintage treasures in Denton.

A recent survey from LawnStarter gave Texas an overall score of 63 points, good for second place behind California with a score of 71 points.

Scores were based on each state’s number of geocaching locations, antique shops, storage-unit auctions, metal detecting clubs and pawn shops, among other metrics. The surveyors looked at whether each state allows metal detectors in state parks.

The rankings were also based on three categories of access, supplies and community. The survey was planned in celebration of National Scavenger Hunt Day this Wednesday, May 24.

Where Texas ranks among other states in the survey in some key factors:

Most flea markets — No. 1

Number of metal detecting sites — No. 1

Number of pawn shops — No. 1

Number of GeoTours — No. 2

Number of treasure hunting groups — No. 2

Number of mining, metal detector and hardware supply stores — No. 2

Where to find antiques in Denton

The Denton area has a variety of antique stores that sell vintage furniture, china items, long-lost toys from your childhood and other memorabilia.

DRC / file photo Vintage-style signs and other items hang in a booth at the Downtown Mini Mall II. DRC

Downtown Mini Mall II, 118 N. Locust St.

Since 1988, this building on the Square has house vendors selling a variety of antique items, furniture and vintage finds to the public. Downtown Mini Mall I burned down in 2017, but its sister store remains.

Main Street Antiques and Uniques, 2170 Collins Road, Suite 130

Recently moved from Grapevine, this business’s 3,000-square-foot warehouse is packed with everything from fine china and rare art glass to midcentury modern furniture and African wood-carved art. Main Street Antiques and Uniques’ website says the Denton warehouse will be open to the public soon and to check for updates, but the warehouse has had at least a few sale dates earlier this year.

The Antique Experience, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 307

The antique mall off North Interstate 35 features more than 40 eclectic dealers selling furniture, jewelry, china antiques and books.

Les Muses Vintage, 121 N. Elm St.

The store on the Square specializes in antique and vintage furniture, decor, clothing and accessories. The shop has glamorous Hollywood regency, midcentury modern, French provincial and authentic French antiques.

DRC / file photo Faded Blue may be known for its vinyl records now, but the shop started with antiques and decor.

Faded Blue, 1100 N. Locust St.

While this store offers a large music selection — more than 4,000 vinyl LPs — it also has various vintage items.

Denton Flea Market, 4200 E. University Drive

LawnStarter’s survey ranks Texas first for most flea markets in the nation. For more than 30 years, the Denton Flea Market — aka La Pulga de Denton — has brought together entrepreneurs, many of them Latino, to sell merchandise and food.

Pawn shops in Denton

According to the survey, Texas ranks first in pawn shops nationwide. The Denton area has plenty of pawn shops where locals may find something of value, including: