Give mom a break with one of these 13 fun Mother's Day events

Heads up! Mother's Day is this Sunday! Are you ready to help mom celebrate her special day?

We all know mom is pleased as punch with anything you give her--that macaroni necklace you made in 2nd grade is proof of that. But how about putting the arts and crafts aside and opt for a little quality time with her instead? Even better, treat her to a special outing.

If you're stumped for ideas, don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out these mom-tastic events.

THEATER

Tootsie

Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Sunday, May 14, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $60-$127

This musical adaptation of the movie of the same name. tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work. Things look bleak until he lands the role of a lifetime by reinventing himself--literally.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Worthington Renaissance Hotel - 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth

When: Sunday, May 14, 7:15 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Cost: $19.50

Celebrate the power of motherhood with two mom-themed films. Catch the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia" and this year’s Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once" in an outdoor setting surrounded by city views. This event is part of the hotel's Rooftop Cinema Club that screens movies nightly on the hotel's rooftop terrace.

NATURE

Guided Tour of the Laura W. Bush Native Texas Park

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center - 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Head to the George W. Bush Presidential Center Saturday morning for a docent-guided tour of its 15-acre park. Besides the seasonal wildflowers, you can also explore native Texas environments like the Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest in the 40-minute tour. The popular tours are free but require reservations on the museum's website.

Workshop: Planting Citrus Trees

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Gardens - 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. (Deadline for registration is Wednesday, May 10

Cost: Free

Does mom have a green thumb? She can learn how to plant her own citrus grove right here in North Texas at this Saturday workshop. She'll learn about different varieties of citrus that grow well in our area and also practical knowledge about how to care for the trees.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the Garden’s botanical animals. A camel, an iguana, a cardinal, butterflies and a buffalo--all topiaries--are located throughout the grounds.

MUSIC

Hallam Family Concert: The Charles Barr Memorial Concert

Where: Dallas Museum of Art – 1717 N. Harwood, Dallas

When: Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m.

Cost: Free but registration is requested

The Fine Arts Chamber Players celebrates the legacy of Dallas bassist Charles Barr through showcasing the best of young DFW musicians. This year’s concert features violinist Nikki Naghavi, in a recital that includes Robert Schumann’s first violin sonata.

Denton Drive Live: The Elton Johns and Hard Night's Day

Where: The Grove at Mustang Station – 12700 Denton Dr., Farmers Branch

When: Saturday, May 13, 6:15 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Grove at Mustang Station is having a British invasion Saturday night when they host tribute bands, The Elton Johns and Hard Night's Day. Get there early and enjoy games and activities along with food and drink available for purchase.

Safari Nights

Where: The Dallas Zoo – 650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas

When: Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m.

Cost: $17-$22

The band Midnight Soul will serenade mom with songs from the '60 to today in this week's Safari Nights concert. Besides great music under the stars, the evening also features keeper chats and encounters throughout the zoo and plenty of food and drink to purchase. Your ticket also lets you visit the zoo and exhibits until 8 p.m.

FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS

Swiss Avenue Home Tour

Where: Swiss Avenue Historic District, Dallas When: Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Sunday, May 14, Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $30

The always popular Swiss Avenue Home Tour celebrates its 50th Anniversary this Mother's Day weekend. In addition to the seven early 20th century homes on the tour, there will also be refreshments, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and a complimentary mini-coach staffed by neighborhood tour guides who will share all sorts of interesting facts and stories about The District.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Where: 2511 FM 66 - Waxahachie

When: Weekends through Memorial Day Cost: $32 -$37

If you're looking for the perfect mix of arts, culture, and fun, look no further than the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Besides the music, artisans and humongous turkey legs, the festival is also famous for their strolling, period entertainers. This weekend up to 3 kids can get in free with a paid adult.

The Bagel Run

Where: Jewish Community Center - 7900 Northaven Rd, Dallas

When: Sunday, May 14, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Cost: $15-$100

Get up early Mother’s Day morning and join the Jewish Community Center for the 37th Annual Bagel Run. You and mom can run or walk through a scenic neighborhood course in a timed 10K or 5K at this mother of all runs. Participate as an individual, family, or team. All runners will receive a goody bag, shirt, and a finishers medal.

GALLERIES & EXHIBITIONS

Pop of Art: Knights Who Say "Ni"

Where: Dallas Museum of Art – 1717 North Harwood St., Dallas

When: Friday, May 12, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $0-$15

Celebrate Mother’s Day early with a unique and fun look at the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection. This month’s Pop of Art event wants you to explore the DMA as a member of King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table. Paint an illuminated manuscript, watch a demonstration of medieval tournament-style swordsmanship and, of course, catch a screening of the comedy classic, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Don’t forget your coconuts!

Dreamland

Where: Sweet Tooth Hotel - 1511 Elm Street, #100

When: Thru December 31

Cost: $20-$45

"Dreamland" is Sweet Tooth Hotel's largest exhibition to date. Make your way through 6,000 square feet of adventures that includes reboots of its original fiber art installations and new works by latch hook artist Bobcat & Birdie, multi-media artist Shamsy Roomiani and others.

Immersive Disney Animation

Where: Lighthouse Artspace – 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Thru September 4

Cost: $35

Who says animation is just for kids? This latest immersive experience uses large scale, state-of-the-art video projections to make you feel like you've stepped inside your favorite Disney films. “Encanto,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “Zootopia” and many other iconic films come to life at this unique exhibition.

