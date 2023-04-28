American Indian Arts Festival will feature traditional and contemporary art

The Latino Cultural Center will be hosting an American Indian Art Festival this weekend to showcase Native artists from across the continent.

The festival will include traditional and contemporary Native music, dance and cultural presentations. Friday evening performances include an Indigenous comedy set by Ron Kanutski, a Ojibwe-Cree comedian from Canada. On Saturday, there will be traditional Indian stickball led by Eli Hickman of the Mississippi Choctaw. The event will also feature conversations on topics such as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and the history of Indian boarding schools.

The American Indian Art Festival will be held at the Latino Cultural Center on April 28 and 29 and is free for visitors

