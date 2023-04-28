© 2023 KERA News
Arts & Culture

American Indian Arts Festival will feature traditional and contemporary art

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña,
Michelle Aslam
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
LatinoCulturalCenter.jpg
Ben Torres
/
The Latino Cultural Center in Dallas from Live Oak Street.

The Latino Cultural Center will be hosting an American Indian Art Festival this weekend to showcase Native artists from across the continent.

The festival will include traditional and contemporary Native music, dance and cultural presentations. Friday evening performances include an Indigenous comedy set by Ron Kanutski, a Ojibwe-Cree comedian from Canada. On Saturday, there will be traditional Indian stickball led by Eli Hickman of the Mississippi Choctaw. The event will also feature conversations on topics such as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and the history of Indian boarding schools.

The American Indian Art Festival will be held at the Latino Cultural Center on April 28 and 29 and is free for visitors

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

