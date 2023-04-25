Meow Wolf Grapevine to hire 80 hourly workers

Fans of Meow Wolf can now apply to work at the art and entertainment company’s Grapevine location which is set to open this summer.

The Santa Fe-staple is now hiring for 80 hourly workers and paying above Texas’ minimum wage in an effort to provide livable wages in the arts, an industry that has struggled with earning disparities and pay equity . Kelly Schwartz, general manager for Meow Wolf Grapevine, said fair pay is an important part of the company’s mission.

“By compensating employees fairly, Meow Wolf can promote a culture of respect and dignity for all workers. Overall, Meow Wolf's dedication to paying a livable wage supports the well-being and success of its employees while contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive arts community,” Scwhartz said.

Meow Wolf Grapevine is hiring for four associate positions: guest services, food and beverage, retail and security. Guest services associates, food and beverage associates and retail associates will be paid starting at $18 per hour and security associates will be paid starting at $19.50 per hour.

Schwartz said wages were decided based on local market pay, job responsibilities and the cost of living in North Texas. Workers are expected to start in June.

Meow Wolf has locations in Santa Fe, Denver and Las Vegas and another permanent location is set to open in Houston in 2024. The immersive art space is known for its quirky, otherworldly rethinking of art and art spaces. North Texas artists including Dan Lam , Mariell Guzman and Yana Payusova will be featured in the new Grapevine location.

Applications are now open online.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.