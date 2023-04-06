Watch: Amon Carter’s ‘Emancipation’ artists discuss how art helps us reckon with history

The Amon Carter Museum’s new exhibition “Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation,” asks seven contemporary Black artists to examine what freedom and liberation looks like today for Black Americans. Artists were asked to respond to The Freedman, which was initially sculpted by John Quincy Adams Ward in 1863 before the end of the Civil War. Alfred Conteh, Letitia Huckaby and Jeffrey Meris are three of the artists featured in the exhibit. They share insight into their work and thoughts on what role art should play in helping us understand history.

“Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation” is on view at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth through July 9. The exhibition will also tour in three other cities: New Orleans, Louisiana; Williamstown, Mass.; and Savannah, Georgia. Find more information at www.cartermuseum.org.

