Celebrate Dallas Arts Month with these 13 events

Dallas Arts Month is toasting its 10-year anniversary! The month-long April celebration shines a spotlight on the city's vibrant arts and culture scene. There are hundreds of events to enjoy including festivals, exhibitions and performances.

To make the most of the whole month of April here's a sampling of a 13 events you won't want to miss. Take in a jazz stroll, an exhibition or two, or even a Broadway-style dance class.

FESTIVALS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

AT&T Discovery District Arts Festival

Where: AT&T Discovery District – 208 S. Akard St.

When: Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cost: Free

The AT&T Discovery District Arts Festival is the perfect way to experience and celebrate the best of Dallas Arts Month. The family-friendly event features everything from art workshops to a vendor market. Meet 40 local artists, check out exhibitions and hear live music from local musicians.

Dallas Art Fair

Where: Fashion Institute Gallery (F.I.G.) – 1807 Ross Ave.

When: April 20-23

Cost: $20-$250

Peruse a wide variety of artwork at the 2023 Dallas Art Fair. The annual event features works from just emerging artists to those who are well-known in the art world. This 15th edition of the Fair includes 88 exhibitors representing 20 countries and 46 cities from around the globe.

American Indian Art Festival

Where: Latino Cultural Center – 2600 Live Oak St.

When: April 28-29

Cost: Free

The Intertribal Community Council of Texas presents a 2-day cultural celebration of Native American visual and performing arts. The free event showcases works by Native American artists, stage performances in drumming, dance and music, cultural demonstrations and traditional and contemporary tribal food.

MUSIC

Decades: Back to the ‘80s

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St.

When: April 14-15, 8:30 p.m., April 16, 3 p.m.

Cost: $37-$175

Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on a trip back to the '80s. Hear music from Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Huey Lewis & The News, Phil Collins, Queen, Joe Cocker, and others. The show contains all new arrangements by Grammy Award-winner Jeff Tyzik and performances from three soloists.

Music in the Park

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater – 1500 Tenison Blvd.

When: April 14 -16, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Shakespeare Dallas brings back its popular Music in the Park series for three nights at Samuell Grand Amphitheater. The lineup includes Cosmic Cowboy Country Review, soul singer Maya Piata and Salvage Enterprise Listening Experience with Tim DeLaughter of The Polyphonic Spree. Bring a picnic or enjoy food from one of the many vendors.

D’JAM Jazz Stroll

Where: Dallas Arts District - 2403 Flora St. When: Saturday, April 29, 1 - 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dallas Jazz Appreciation Month, also known as D’JAM, shines a spotlight on all things jazz during the month of April. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, D'JAM is presenting its first annual Jazz Stroll in the Dallas Arts District. The “Day of Jazz” will transform Flora Street into a Jazz Alley with participating venues.

DANCE

Arts Month Dance Classes

Where: AT&TPAC, Sammons Park - 2403 Flora St.

When: Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

The AT&T Performing Arts Center hosts free community dance classes every Saturday morning in April in Sammons Park. Different styles led by guest instructors are offered every week. This Saturday join Dallas Theater Center’s Gena Loe for a Broadway-style "Singin’ In the Rain" class.

Dallas Black Dance Theater: Encore! Rising Excellence

Where: Moody Performance Hall - 2520 Flora St.

When: Friday, April 21, Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$45

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's performance of "Encore! Rising Excellence" draws on themes of heritage and memories. Choreographer Takehiro Ueyama creates "Heroes" to honor the dedication and preservation of citizens who played a crucial role in Japan’s recovery after World War II. Katarzyna Skarpetowska choreographed "Snow Playground," as an abstract work inspired by the image of swirling snow across a children’s playground.

THEATER

A Light in Dark Places: Plays for Hope Where: Bath House Cultural Center – 300 East Lawther Dr.

When: April 7 - 15

Cost: $20--$30

A Light in Dark Places is a series of five short plays that breaks down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide. The shows use a mix of comedy and drama to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. After each performance, there will be a Q&A session featuring a mental health professional and members of the ALIDP team, followed by a reception with complimentary drinks and the opportunity to connect.

The Butterfly’s Evil Spell

Where: Theatre Three – 2800 Routh St. Suite 168, Dallas

When: April 6 - 30

Cost: $37--$40

Theatre Three's latest production is an "insect comedy" set on the side of the road in South Texas. It's about the unrequited love between a beetle and a butterfly set on the side of the road in South Texas.

MUSEUM & GALLERY EVENTS

Pop of Art: Estamos Bien

Where: Dallas Museum of Art – 1717 North Harwood St.

When: Friday, April 7, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $0-$15

The Dallas Museum of Art dedicates an evening to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Create an album cover, dance to the rhythm of Latin Trap, or take a Spanglish tour that draws connections between Bad Bunny song titles and works in the DMA collection.

Dreamland

Where: Sweet Tooth Hotel - 1511 Elm Street, #100

When: Thru December 31

Cost: $20-$45

"Dreamland" is Sweet Tooth Hotel's largest exhibition to date. Make your way through 6,000 square feet of adventures that includes reboots of its original fiber art installations and new works by latch hook artist Bobcat & Birdie, multi-media artist Shamsy Roomiani and others.

Beethoven Walks

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center - 2001 Flora St.

When: Thru May 21

Cost: 0-$10

Experience the music of Beethoven in a whole new way at the terraced gardens inside the Nasher Sculpture Center. The installation called "Beethoven Walks" is a visual and auditory experience of the composer’s music, his creative process and the inspiration he drew from nature.

Be sure to check out The Dallas Arts Month website for a complete list of events going on around town.

