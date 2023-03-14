Pantyhose and sand—this artist tilts sculpture toward new angles at the Nasher Sculpture Center

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas awards a prize each year to an artist who brings a unique influence and artistry to sculpture.

The Nasher Prize Laureate 2023 is Senga Nengudi. Her work will set the tone for a full season at the museum with her pantyhose arrays, sandscape, tubes of rainbow-colored liquid and other 3D work.

Born in Chicago, raised in California and educated in Japan, she has worked as an artist and arts educator for over five decades.

But in the public arena, said Lynne Cook, a Nasher Prize juror, it’s just recently that her work has gained attention.

Her “process is extraordinary and multi-faceted," said Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, also a Nasher Prize juror.

“I’ve always been attracted to the three dimensional,” said Nengudi. “...that attracted me more than painting or drawing and so on, because I had to have that tactile feeling.”

The Nasher Prize Laureate 2023 exhibit of Senga Nengudi runs through April 30 with events scheduled at the Nasher Sculpture Center:

March 15-19 — Spring Break events and programming, free admission

March 19 — Mountain Moving Day, a ritual celebration created by Senga Nengudi

March 31 — Nasher Prize Dialogues: Laureate Lecture with Senga Nengudi (free, registration required)

April 1 — Nasher Prize Award Gala

Through April 2 — Nasher Prize Month (April 1-2, free admission)

Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas, is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.nashersculpturecenter.org/

