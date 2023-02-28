‘Madrecitas’ group exhibit in Dallas examines the invisible labor of caregiving

Read more Arts Access stories.

In her zine “Madrecitas,” artist Janet Aguirre celebrates the matriarchs in her life. She uses childhood photographs and a short poem to explore how women caregivers unite to create a community for survival, relief and protection in a machista world.

On Feb. 25, Aguirre and Nora Soto, both single parents, turned the idea into a pop-up group exhibition that featured artwork by 22 artists who also serve as their families’ nurturers. Mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles and older siblings joined together at 500x Gallery in Dallas to showcase their work, many of which honored their own mothers, to bring to light the diverse experiences and invisible labor of caregiving.

“I deeply admire and respect the artists that are parents and caregivers. I fell in love with their work and how amazing their craft is,” Aguirre said. “The incredible and creative energy from different perspectives of madrecitas and how inclusivity and the art world can foster a change that includes parents.”

Soto said a “Madrecitas” exhibition was the first thing on her mind when she became a member of 500x last year after reading Aguirre’s zine.

“I don’t think people realize how many artists in Dallas are parents,” Soto said. “Aside from their 9-to-5 [jobs], aside from raising their children, they’re also creating this beautiful art that just beautifies the community.”

Allison Slomowitz/Special Contributor / 20061735A Madrecitas, an exhibition showcasing work by artists who take on the essential role of nurturer in our community, is on display at 500x Gallery in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

She and Aguirre worked together and invited all the artists who participated in the show. Soto said they did not assign a specific theme for the exhibition. Every piece was a product of the artists as creatives and caretakers, and that was enough. because every piece being a product of the artists as both creatives and caregivers was enough. Still, the artists touched on similar themes of motherhood, religion, gender, adolescence, nature and grief through a series of different art forms.

On a squared off-white cloth, Oak Cliff artist BB Velez painted a pink and red Hello Kitty bounce house with a police car in flames. The words, “Against all authority … except my mom” were embroidered in Spanish above. Inspired by childhood parties, she said, “You never go against your mom.” Her husband and metal artist Felipe Velez built an interactive display of a train cart on a railroad where attendees were encouraged to “leave their mark” using Mean Streak markers. The piece, titled “WHERE YOU GOING WITH YOUR LIFE” symbolizes his dedication to graffiti art.

In her piece “Something Sacred,” artist Erica Estrada placed a bouquet of red, orange, yellow and gold roses on a spray-painted golden baby stroller. “For me, that was a tribute to any mothers that have lost a child,” she said. “The sacredness of carrying a child, being a mother, there’s a beauty to it.”

By the end of the night, artists and attendees were holding their loved-ones, children and mothers close.

Soto said all “Madrecitas” donations, which would normally go towards the gallery, will instead be going to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support.

