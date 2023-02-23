International orchid exhibit set to bloom at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Here’s when

Over 2,000 orchids from around the world will take root in Fort Worth soon.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s new exhibit World of Orchids is scheduled to open Feb. 24. The indoor exhibit will be open until April 9.

World of Orchids will be located in the Rainforest Conservatory. The orchids represent six of the seven continents in the world.

The goal of the exhibit is to inform the public about how important orchids are in the environment, said Bob Byers, executive vice president of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

“This is our first big orchid show,” he said. “We’ve had smaller shows, but this one is major.”

The garden partnered with the Fort Worth Orchid Society for the exhibit.

The organization helped plan the event over the past three years, Dotty Woodson, Fort Worth Orchid Society president, said. Gardeners from all over the country donated their orchids to the botanical garden, she said.

“We started really early to discuss to see if it was possible. So we could get the vendors to grow the orchids for us,” she said.

The garden also will offer classes and experiences, such as kids photography and gardening, throughout the duration of the exhibit.

The exhibit will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

