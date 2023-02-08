Last minute Valentine's Day ideas for you and your sweetie in Dallas, Fort Worth, beyond

It’s a fact. Valentine’s Day is a holiday that sneaks up on you without warning.

Most of us just took down our holiday lights last week, so it’s hard wrapping your brain around the fact that it’s February, let alone Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Being caught off guard can spell disaster when it comes to planning a special night out with your Valentine. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some unique and fun events from the Art&Seek calendar that will save the day.

MUSIC

Music@The Mill Festival: Transfigured Night Valentines

Where: The McKinney Cotton Mill – 610 Elm St., McKinney

When: Tuesday, February 14, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $48

Enjoy a romantic Valentine concert by candlelight Tuesday evening at the McKinney Cotton Mill. The program of Mozart and Nuevo Tango music is performed by the New York-based Escher Quartet and siblings Rachel and Joseph Kuipers on violin.

Cheating Songs with Raised Right Men

Where: The Post at River East – 2925 Race St., Fort Worth

When: Tuesday, February 14, 8 p.m.

Cost: $10-$40

If you like your music a little less refined, check out a special Valentine's Day performance by Raised Right Men at The Post at River East in Fort Worth. The Denton-based will be playing covers of classic country songs about cheating.

FILM

Love in Black: A Film Series

Where: Texas Theater, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Dallas

When: Friday & Tuesday, February 10 & 14, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $1

The South Dallas Cultural Center presents its second annual Love in Black film series at the Texas Theatre in Dallas.

Friday catch "Love Jones," a love story set in the world of Chicago's middle-class black artists and professionals.

And on Tuesday, see "The Photograph." It's about a New York couple whose romance sends them on a journey to uncover the secrets of the past.



THEATER

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Where: Theatre Three – 2800 Routh St. Suite 168, Dallas

When: February 9 - 18

Cost: $37--$400

This musical comedy explores the truths and myths behind modern love through a series of vignettes and songs.

Romeo & Juliet

Where: Bath House Cultural Center – 521 East Lawther Dr., Dallas

When: February 9-18

Cost: $15-$20

The Plague Mask Players version of Shakespeare’s "Romeo & Juliet" has a twist. This time, it's a widower and widow who fall in love in spite of their adult children’s feud.

The Wedding Singer

Where: Upright Theatre – 2501 N. Main St. Suite 210, Euless

When: February 10-26

Cost: $14-$22

Grab your Valentine and head back to the '80s with "The Wedding Singer." Based on the 1998 film of the same name, the musical comedy follows Robbie, a singer, and Julia, a waitress who are both engaged, but to the wrong people.

GALLERY EVENTS

Artist JD Miller’s Annual Valentine’s Day Live Painting

Where: Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon St. Dallas

When: Tuesday, February 14, 6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Kick off your Valentine evening with a trip Samuel Lynne Galleries where you can watch contemporary artist JD Miller create a masterpiece on canvas right before your eyes.

GALENTINE’S DAY!

Galentine’s Day with Maya Piata and Lip Lab

Where: Sweet Tooth Hotel – 1511 Elm St., Suite 100, Dallas

When: Thursday, February 9, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $15-$75

Thursday, gal-pals can head to Sweet Tooth Hotel's flagship gallery in Downtown Dallas for a night of performances and fun. The VIP ticket includes a craft cocktail, a package of Flossie's Cotton Candy and your choice of lipstick color and finish from Lip Lab. You’ll also have access to the gallery’s “Dreamland” exhibition and to the Calirosa Cocktail lounge where you can see a performance by soul artist Maya Piata.

Valentine’s on Tap

Where: Perot Museum – 2201 N. Field St., Dallas

When: Tuesday, February 14, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $5-$25

The Perot Museum has the perfect Valentine’s – or Galentine’s event for those in love with science. Explore the Museum’s halls and exhibitions, including its latest show, The Science Behind Pixar. Enjoy food, wine, beer and champagne while you toast the night away and listen to Little Lies Band play Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits.

