How Black History is Taught in Schools Today

First, we talk with Kadence Smith, a 5th Grade student who is the winner of Foley and Lardner's 27th Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition in Houston. She shares with us the motivation for her speech and her hopes for the future.

Then, for the remainder of the show, we discuss how black history is currently being taught in schools and who decides how students learn about American history.

Joining the conversation is political science professor and Director of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University, Dr. Melanye Price, who shares her thoughts on the importance of teaching black history and attempts to revise or sanitize parts of America's past that may be unflattering.

We are also joined by the Director of the Center for Critical Race Studies at the University of Houston-Downtown, Dr. Vida Robertson, who discusses Critical Race Theory and explains common misconceptions that are often made about it.

Both guests also weigh in and share their thoughts on the College Board's revision of the AP African American Studies course following criticism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Guests:

Kadence Smith



5th Grade Student



Winner of Foley and Lardner's 27th Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition in Houston





Dr. Melanye Price



Professor of Political Science, Prairie View A&M University



Director of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice





Dr. Vida Robertson



Associate Professor of English and Humanities, University of Houston-Downtown



Director, Center for Critical Race Studies





