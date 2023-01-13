In March, the Dallas Symphony tours to Boston, Yale - and Carnegie Hall

This will be the first time audiences outside of Texas will hear the Dallas Symphony under the baton of music director Fabio Luisi.

That's why such a tour is important, said orchestra CEO Kim Noltemy: "Fabio has been working on their sound, the Dallas Symphony sound. And I think that's important that's recognized beyond our city."

It's been 12 years since the DSO last played Carnegie Hall, and when they did, then-conductor Jaap van Zweden made his debut there. Five years later, he announced he'd been hired away to direct the New York Philharmonic.

Nothing quite that dramatic is likely to happen this time. But Noltemy said she's confident the DSO under Luisi's baton will draw a crowd in New York.

"Fabio spent a lot of time at the Met Opera and he has a big fan base there," she said. "A lot of people will just want to see what he's doing with the Dallas Symphony."

Sylvia Elzafon / Dallas Symphony DSO music director Fabio Luisi in 2021

The Carnegie visit was originally scheduled for 2020 but COVID intervened. This will be the ninth time the DSO has performed in the famous hall. And the tour will stop at another historic landmark renowned for its acoustics: Boston's 122-year-old Symphony Hall.

Having arranged the date in New York, Noltemy said, "we thought we'd check and see if Symphony Hall was available. Since I come from Boston, a lot of our musicians are always asking a lot of questions about the acoustics of that hall."

And the DSO will perform at yet another century-old venue: Woolsey Hall in New Haven, part of the Yale School of Music.

Noltemy said that performing well in great venues other than the Meyerson Symphony Center will be one sign the DSO's a top-notch orchestra.

The Dallas Symphony performing Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony with conductor Fabio Luisi

"The highest level orchestras in the world sound great in any hall. And I know that they [the DSO musicians] want to show that they can adjust to any location."

The three-city tour of the East Coast (March 24, March 26 and March 28) will feature performances of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Rachmaninoff's Piano Concert No. 2 (with piano soloist Garrick Ohlsson) and "What keeps me awake" by DSO’s composer-in-residence Angélica Negrón.

Tickets for the DSO's 2023 East Coast tour may be purchased on the venue's websites:

Symphony Hall in Boston March 24

Carnegie Hall March 26

Woolsey Hall at Yale University March 28

