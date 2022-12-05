Fort Worth cake shop owner to compete on a new Dr. Seuss-themed baking show

Tareka Lofton, the owner of Loft22 Cakes in Fort Worth, is headed to the stage of a new competition series: Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge.

Lofton says being on the show was a perfect fit: "I'm very creative, I've always kinda been that fun, whimsical, out-of-the-box thinker," she said. "So this show was just a serendipity moment in my life that I was definitely meant to be a part of. I felt right at home in the world of Seuss."

She said the show was an exciting experience, and she loved learning things from fellow contestants. "I just knew that this was really going to be a challenge in a good way, just because [there] was so much talent that I knew it was going to force me and push me, and it really did just kind of catapult me to the next level."

Adam Rose/Adam Rose/Prime Video / Tareka Lofton (left) and Lorenzo Delgado (right) compete together as team on Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge.

Lofton didn't reveal the winner of the contest. But she said viewers are in for a treat.

"All of the creations were really over the top, just really amazing.

"There's a lot of bake shows out there, and I watch them all and I love them all, but I just have to say that the execution that you're gonna see on this show is really mind-blowing."

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge premiers Tuesday December 13th on Prime Video.

