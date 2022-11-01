© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Arts & Culture

Wanna see Taylor Swift in concert? North Texas Swifties get to fill AT&T Cowboys Stadium — twice

KERA | By Jerome Weeks
Published November 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
taylor_swift.jpg
Ultra 5280
/
Flickr Creative Commons
That's right. Swift's 2023 tour is coming to North Texas for two dates.

Taylor Swift will be in Arlington April 1-2 next year for her "Midnights" tour. Pre-sales start Nov. 15. General-public sales start Nov. 18.

And those two days in Arlington in 2023 are — so far — Taylor Swift's only concert dates in Texas.

The "Midnights" concerts will be Swift's return to touring after nearly five years — thanks, in part, to the COVID-related cancellation of her tour in 2020. Her last time on the road — in support of her 2018 "Reputation" album — broke records, earning $255 million in North America.

It's not like Swift's been taking it easy. She changed labels, re-recorded two previous albums and released two new ones. And this tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift's new album, "Midnights," selling 1.5 million copies in America in a single week — according to Luminate. That's more than any album since Adele's "25."

More tour information is on Swift's events site.

Arts & Culture KERA NewsconcertTicketing IndustryTaylor SwiftTarrant County
Jerome Weeks
Jerome Weeks is the Art&Seek producer-reporter for KERA. A professional critic for more than two decades, he was the book columnist for The Dallas Morning News for ten years and the paper’s theater critic for ten years before that. His writing has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Newsday, American Theatre and Men’s Vogue magazines.
