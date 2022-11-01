Wanna see Taylor Swift in concert? North Texas Swifties get to fill AT&T Cowboys Stadium — twice

And those two days in Arlington in 2023 are — so far — Taylor Swift's only concert dates in Texas.

The "Midnights" concerts will be Swift's return to touring after nearly five years — thanks, in part, to the COVID-related cancellation of her tour in 2020. Her last time on the road — in support of her 2018 "Reputation" album — broke records, earning $255 million in North America.

It's not like Swift's been taking it easy. She changed labels, re-recorded two previous albums and released two new ones. And this tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift's new album, "Midnights," selling 1.5 million copies in America in a single week — according to Luminate. That's more than any album since Adele's "25."

More tour information is on Swift's events site.

