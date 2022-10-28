How and when to catch Dallas International Film Festival entries you might have missed

Explore more stories from Arts Access.

If you missed them at the 16th annual Dallas International Film Festival, you can still catch some of the cinema entries in theaters, on streaming or in the theater.

The festival wrapped up its seven-day run on Thursday, Oct. 20 with a lineup of nearly 80 short and feature-length films at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other Dallas landmarks.

On Wednesday, Dallas Film spokeswoman Ariel Herr released a list of movies that will go to streaming and theaters in the coming weeks. They are:

"The Return of Tanya Tucker": This documentary celebrates the trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker, who defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. In theaters Friday at Angelika Dallas and Cinemark West Plano. Trailer.

Associated Press / Frankie Corio, left, and Paul Mescal embrace in a scene from "Aftersun."

"Aftersun": Lead character Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. In theaters Oct. 21. Trailer

"Call Jane": Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver star in this comedy-drama about a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy who lives at a time in America when she cannot get a legal abortion, and then works with a group of suburban women to find help. In theaters Thursday. Trailer.

"Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues:" This documentary is an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. On Apple TV Friday. Trailer.

Anne Joyce / Associated Press Banks Repeta, left, and Anthony Hopkins share a scene in "Armageddon Time."

"Armageddon Time:" This drama, which features an all-star cast, is a deeply personal tale of the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American dream. In theaters Friday. Trailer.

"The Banshees of Inisherin": This comedy-drama stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both. In theaters Tuesday. Trailer .

"The Lost King:" Co-written by and starring Steve Coogan, this drama relates how an amateur historian defied the academic establishment to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years. Streaming on PBS Masterpiece and Apple TV Wednesday. Trailer .

"All That Breathes:" This documentary takes place against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence as two brothers try to protect the bird known as the black kite. In theaters Nov. 10. Trailer .

"The Inspection:" This drama tells the story of Ellis French, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, who decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. In theaters Nov. 18. Trailer .

"Corsage": This is a fictional account of Empress Elizabeth of Austria, idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends, who celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. In theaters Dec. 23. Trailer .

