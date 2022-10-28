Here's where to celebrate Día de los Muertos around North Texas

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts hosts its 19th annual celebration on Saturday.

It's the only Latino cultural center in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, and it's turning 23 this November.

They oversee two professional art galleries, and the historic Rose Marine Theater.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday observed on November 1st and 2nd. It's all about celebrating the lives of lost loved ones. That can look a visit to where they are buried, or an altar constructed to honor them.

William Giron is executive director of Artes de la Rosa. He says, "we're kicking off with a Día de los Muertos art exhibition and an altar de Fort Worth. So we'll have an altar here at the galería, where we invite the community to come and put pictures of lost loved ones, or memorabilia of theirs."

The Artes de la Rosa events start with the Día de los Muertos parade on North Main Avenue from 10am to 11am, and the festival is from 11 am to 4 pm at Marine Park in Fort Worth.

Here are more North Texas events that are also celebrating.

Dallas



The Día de los Muertos Celebración at Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum will have free events on Friday, Sunday and Wednesday.



The Latino Cultural Center is having a festival and other free events on Saturday at 2600 Live Oak St. in downtown Dallas.



Arts Mission Oak Cliff is having a Community Ofrenda to celebrate Día de los Muertos on Wednesday November 2nd. The event will be led by Eva Arreguin of De Colores Co. and starts at 7pm at 410 S. Windomere Ave. in Oak Cliff.



The Dallas Symphony orchestra is having a Day of the Dead concert on Tuesday at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, located at 2301 Flora St. in downtown Dallas.



The CocoAndre Chocolatier in Bishop Arts District is having a free Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday November 5th at 831 West Davis St.

Mesquite



The Mesquite Arts Center is hosting a free Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday at 1527 North Galloway Ave.

The Colony

