In Oak Cliff, an art walk Saturday is the latest event to help preserve an historic church
More than 50 artists are expected to show off their work at The Oak Cliff Assembly Art Walk.
The church, at 919 Morrell Ave., was constructed in 1921, but fell into decline.
AJ Ramler is with Proxy Properties, which bought the church last year. It was flooded because the roof had caved in.
"There were tons of pews and a lot of them were ruined cause they had been sitting in water," Ramler said. "And we were trying to figure out like, what do we do with these.
"Can we sell these pews? Can we repurpose the pews? And somewhere along the way, someone wanted to paint one.”
The group held its first art walk in July and sold the painted pews.
“We were expecting like 200, 300 people to come, and then a thousand people ended up coming,” said Hailey Levitt, also with Proxy Properties.
Eventually the group hopes to lease the space to local businesses.
The art walk is Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Oak Cliff Assembly, 919 Morrell Ave. Free.