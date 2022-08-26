Former Dallas Theater Center actors profiled on NPR - still a couple, 35 years later

Now they're longtime members of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in upstate New York. But they've been a couple since playing opposite each other as the lovers Orlando and Rosalind in the Dallas Theater Center production of As You Like It in 1987 — in the old Arts District Theater. (the "metal barn" where the Winspear Opera House now stands).

The director encouraged them to find some of the "chemistry" together he felt they lacked.

In a bit of time travel, the two have been cast as the young title lovers in Romeo and Juliet at the HVSF, an open-air theater with a sweeping view of the Hudson River. The two have been a couple longer than the festival has existed — 35 vs. 34 years.

Which is saying something in the stage world of open-and-close-and-on-to-the-next-show. It's one thing to succeed in making a lifelong career on the stage — it's quite a different feat to do it together. The couple's good humor — and they're ability to banter with lines from their different roles — is apparent in David Green's "postcard" on NPR.

The unusual casting of the two as teenagers in love has generated press attention. But Gaye Taylor Upchurch, director of Romeo and Juliet, apparently did not cast them in an "age reversal" gambit — with younger actors filling in all the older roles and the lines re-written to swap the different ages. They play it straight, no winking

Jerome Weeks / KERA News Nance Williamson visiting former Dallas Theater Center artistic director Adrian Hall at his home in Van, Texas.

That way, much of the success of the show depends on how well Rhoads and Williamson convey adolescents, and the surprise, passion and sometimes heedless need of young lovers. The HVSF has certainly tried unusual casting before: In 2009, Rhoads was one of three actors playing the title role in Pericles.

Williamson started at the Theater Center in the early '80s as an MFA student. Rhoads joined during artistic director Adrian Hall's tenure in the mid-to-late '80s, when Hall formed a 10-member professional acting company (eventually expanded to 15).

Brandon Thibodeaux / Dallas Theater Center Kurt Rhoads and Matthew Gray in "Dividing the Estate" at the Dallas Theater Center.

The couple would perform in more than 30 productions there, while individually and together, they also worked at Theatre Three, Casa Manana and Shakespeare Dallas. They also played together in the old New Arts Theatre production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Rhoads made a memorable Frank-N-Furter, once climbing into the audience in character, wearing leather and stockings, to confront a heckler.

When the DTC acting ensemble was more or less dissolved under artistic director Richard Hamburger, the two eventually made their way to New York — where Williamson has appeared at Lincoln Center in Cyrano (with Kevin Kline) and on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet (with Orlando Bloom), while Rhoads appeared on Broadway in Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington and also directed at the HVSF.

It's at Hudson Valley where they've found a home, becoming crowd favorites. Seperately, they've returned to the Theater Center on several occasions in such shows as Henry IV. Together, they were last at the DTC in 2011 in Horton Foote's Dividing the Estate.

Together, Williamson and Rhoads have worked on 65 plays.

