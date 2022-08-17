The Tulisoma Book Fair brings 44 authors to African-American Museum in Fair Park Saturday

Tulisoma [pronounced Tuh-LUH-SOH-mah] is Swahili for "we read." The book fair's new program director, Dr. Helen Benjamin, says this time, they're taking it a step further. It'll be 'we read and we write.'

She might have added, we also meet and workshop and trade stories. The primary focus of this, the 17th Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair is local authors, Texas authors. Friday evening is the celebratory dinner. Saturday at the African-American Museum in Fair Park, 44 authors will be at tables talking to people. In the afternoon, each author will have just 5 minutes to read from his or her book.

"So you get a sampling," Dr. Johnson said. "And then, simultaneously, there will be activities for children and workshops for adults on how to do your own book club. So it's just going to be busy."

Courtesy howwegotover.com "How We Got Over: Growing Up in the Segregated South," co-edited by Dr. Helen Benjamin and Jean Nash Johnson

Dr. Johnson is also one of the featured authors at the book fair. Along with Jean Nash Johnson, she edited How We Got Over: Growing Up in the Segregated South. The two of them collected the personal accounts of how ordinary Black Americans survived and thrived under Jim Crow in the 1950s and '60s.

