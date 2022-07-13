Photos: Fur flies at the Lone Star State Classic Dog Show in Dallas

A soapy bath, blow dry, hair straightening session, macadamia oil rub, nail trim, and a glittery red bow to complete the look: the Yorkshire terrier's grooming routine is not for the faint of heart. But at a confirmation show, there is little room for error.

From teacup pooches to long-legged Great Danes, every dog had a chance to shine in the limelight in hopes of winning the Best in Show title.

Here's a look.

Azul Sordo / KERA Grooming tables line the floors of Dallas Market Hall during the bi-annual Lone Star State Classic Dog Show on July 9.

Azul Sordo / KERA A Yorkshire Terrier stands atop a grooming table in front of ring 10. The red bows are a staple of their iconic dog show presentation.

Azul Sordo / KERA A contestant grooms her Norfolk Terrier before competing for Best of Breed. Dogs are judged against the breed standard, rather than the other competing dogs.

Azul Sordo / KERA Two Pomeranians, Angel (left) and Sunny, peer over their kennel at a treat booth. Attendees have the opportunity to purchase anything from dried chicken necks to kits that allow owners to harvest sperm from dog that has died.

Azul Sordo / KERA Elaine Taylor poses with her dog "Tilly"—a Coton de Tulear— before competition. The breed is named for the city of Tuléar in Madagascar and were believed to have survived in wild packs for a period of time, according to the AKC.

Azul Sordo / KERA A standard poodle's coat is trimmed and shaped atop a grooming table. Show poodles are groomed into one of four acceptable style standards set by the American Kennel Club, each specific to the dog's age.

Azul Sordo / KERA A pomeranian is evaluated atop a grooming table before competing. Pomeranians have a distinct double coat and plumed tail, making pre-show grooming a challenge.

Azul Sordo / Linda Ogilvie of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club of North Texas admires her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel "Dashy". The spaniels were shown as part of the "meet the breed" event, in which attendees could learn about the histories and characteristics of each breed.

Azul Sordo / KERA A handler brushes out their Old English Sheepdog seconds before its time in the arena. During dog shows, it's common to see handlers tucking away combs in their hair and brushes in their waistbands.

Azul Sordo / KERA An English Bulldog waits outside of the arena. According to the AKC, the English bulldog should be "equable and kind, resolute, and courageous (not vicious or aggressive), and demeanor should be pacifist and dignified."