The Oak Cliff Film Festival kicked off its 11th year June 23, offering attendees three days of back-to-back screenings, DJ sets, and an opportunity to connect with fellow film fanatics.

The festival started in 2011 as a means of featuring independent filmmakers, promoting small businesses, and cultivating the local arts community.

Here's a look.

Azul Sordo / KERA Danielle Campos (left) and her girlfriend Starlit White watch the opening film "Butterfly in the Sky" at the Texas Theatre in Dallas, Texas. As both of them grew up watching "Reading Rainbow", the show has a special place in their hearts, says White.

Azul Sordo / KERA Attendees chat in the VIP room of the Oak Cliff Film Festival after the screening of "I Love my Dad", a film following an estranged dad's desperate attempts at reconnecting with his son.

Azul Sordo / KERA DJ Wild in the Streets plays at the Oak Cliff Film Festival in Dallas, Texas. She specializes in 50's, 60's, and 70's soul, R&B, lounge, funk, vintage international punk, and more.

Azul Sordo / KERA (left to right) Brett Waguespack, Kristin McKinney, Benjy Joung, and Marie Jong chat in the upstairs lounge area of the Texas Theatre after watching "Butterfly in the Sky". Although most of them were unfamiliar with the show it was based on, the documentary sparked their interest, said Jong.

Azul Sordo / KERA Oak Cliff Film Festival Editor Terry Lovell watches the film "Butterfly in the Sky" at the Texas Theatre in Dallas, Texas. The film was uplifting and telling of the challenges artists face in the industry, says Lovell.