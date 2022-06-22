© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Arts & Culture

Photo essay: a weekend of Pride in Dallas

KERA | By Azul Sordo
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Lee Walter
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Dallas-based actor Lee Walter poses in front of a mural between performances at the Arts District Pride Block Party in Dallas, Texas. Walter will play the role of Lola in the upcoming production of "Kinky Boots" by Uptown Players.

Dallas Southern Pride and Dallas Arts District hosted celebrations of Juneteenth and Pride month last week. Here's a look.

The weekend festivities kicked off June 17 with the Dallas Arts District Pride Party, featuring a special performance by Tommie Ross, who's held titles such as Miss Gay USofA, Miss Black America, Miss National, Miss World, and Miss Continental.

Tommie Ross / Dallas Arts District Pride Party.jpeg
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Tommie Ross embraces an attendee during her performance at the Arts District Pride Block Party in Dallas, Texas. Ross is a Houston native with many national drag pageant titles under her belt.
Lee_Walter.jpeg
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Lee Walter performs during the Arts District Pride Block Party in Dallas, Texas.
MR_SouthernDallasPride.jpeg
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
The 2022 Mr. Dallas Southern Pride performs inside the Dallas Museum of Art as part of the Arts District Pride Block Party.

Saturday's entertainment at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center included performances by artist Saucy Santana and hip hop duo City Girls, as part of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival. The audience celebrated the convergence of Pride and Juneteenth.

Saucy Santana at Juneteenth Unity Festival.jpeg
1 of 6  — Saucy Santana at Juneteenth Unity Festival.jpeg
Saucy Santana performs for a packed crowd at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center in Dallas, Texas. The performance was part of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest.
Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest Crowd
2 of 6  — Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest Crowd
Attendees of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest cheer for the arrival of the hip hop duo City Girls as they open with their hit song "Take Yo Man".
Azul Sordo
Southern Dallas Pride/Juneteenth Pool Party
3 of 6  — Southern Dallas Pride/Juneteenth Pool Party
A lifeguard keeps watch over the pool at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center in Dallas, Texas. Only a limited amount of attendees could enter the pool area at a time due to the scale of the event.
Azul Sordo
Dallas Southern Pride Festival
4 of 6  — Dallas Southern Pride Festival
Ashley Hawkins (left) poses with her friend as they wait for the next performance. Tickets to the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival quickly sold out online, with attendees pouring in well into the evening.
Azul Sordo
Southern Dallas Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
5 of 6  — Southern Dallas Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
Legend (left) poses with his husband Terrissiah at the Samuel Grand Aquatic Center. The two formed a band called "Badt Boyz", streaming one of their newest singles, "Make it Clap," on Spotify.
Azul Sordo
Southern Dalls Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
6 of 6  — Southern Dalls Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
Vic L. Martin poses outside of the stage area during the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival. Martin is a fashion designer and owner of the clothing brand THEE GODS.
Azul Sordo

As Saturday night rolled into Sunday morning, the celebration peaked at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dallas, where the second annual Emancipation Ball was held. Participants took to the runway, competing for championship titles in categories from Virgin Vogue to Femme Queen Realness.

Emancipation_Ball
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
A contestant with the stage name "Tonka Truck" receives their trophy after winning the All-American Runway category.
TaylorNamoi.jpeg
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Taylor Namoi poses with her snake as she prepares her garments for competition during the Emancipation Ball in Dallas, Texas.

Alpha Omega Haus father Ricky Myers-Hill— stage name “Sutan” — said it's important to create safe space for events like the ball.

“It's a way to kinda just express yourself and your creativity and to be around other people who are like yourself,” Myers-Hill said.

Myers-Hill’s husband, Kirk Myers, is the CEO of Dallas Southern Pride. He created the ball because there wasn't enough being done to celebrate their community, said Myers-Hill.

“And that’s what we’re doing here, we’re all celebrating life,” Myers-Hill said.

Ricky_Myers-Hill.jpeg
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Alpha Omega Haus father Ricky Myers-Hill poses before his performance at the Emancipation Ball in Dallas, Texas. He was discovered at age 17, when someone at a club suggested he walk "face"— one of the many competitive categories in the house-ballroom community.

Philadelphia resident Mbissane Diagne flew 1,300 miles from his home to attend the celebrations.

“Anytime you go to the South, there’s always that vibe of hospitality. I felt welcome from the time I landed up until the present moment,” Diagne said. “It's just been a very moving experience.”

Celebrating Juneteenth in its birthplace of Texas feels especially powerful, says Diagne.

“It’s just great to be among community during this whole weekend and really just celebrate each other, be with each other,” Diagne said. “That’s what brought me here.”

Mbissane Diagne
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Mbissane Diagne poses on the rooftop of the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas.

PrideLGBTQIAJuneteenthmusic
Azul Sordo
See stories by Azul Sordo
