Photo essay: a weekend of Pride in Dallas

Dallas Southern Pride and Dallas Arts District hosted celebrations of Juneteenth and Pride month last week. Here's a look.
The weekend festivities kicked off June 17 with the Dallas Arts District Pride Party, featuring a special performance by Tommie Ross, who's held titles such as Miss Gay USofA, Miss Black America, Miss National, Miss World, and Miss Continental.
Saturday's entertainment at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center included performances by artist Saucy Santana and hip hop duo City Girls, as part of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival. The audience celebrated the convergence of Pride and Juneteenth.
1 of 6 — Saucy Santana at Juneteenth Unity Festival.jpeg
Saucy Santana performs for a packed crowd at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center in Dallas, Texas. The performance was part of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest.
2 of 6 — Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest Crowd
Attendees of the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Fest cheer for the arrival of the hip hop duo City Girls as they open with their hit song "Take Yo Man".
Azul Sordo
3 of 6 — Southern Dallas Pride/Juneteenth Pool Party
A lifeguard keeps watch over the pool at the Samuell Grand Aquatic Center in Dallas, Texas. Only a limited amount of attendees could enter the pool area at a time due to the scale of the event.
Azul Sordo
4 of 6 — Dallas Southern Pride Festival
Ashley Hawkins (left) poses with her friend as they wait for the next performance. Tickets to the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival quickly sold out online, with attendees pouring in well into the evening.
Azul Sordo
5 of 6 — Southern Dallas Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
Legend (left) poses with his husband Terrissiah at the Samuel Grand Aquatic Center. The two formed a band called "Badt Boyz", streaming one of their newest singles, "Make it Clap," on Spotify.
Azul Sordo
6 of 6 — Southern Dalls Pride / Juneteenth Pool Party
Vic L. Martin poses outside of the stage area during the Dallas Southern Pride Unity Festival. Martin is a fashion designer and owner of the clothing brand THEE GODS.
Azul Sordo
As Saturday night rolled into Sunday morning, the celebration peaked at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dallas, where the second annual Emancipation Ball was held. Participants took to the runway, competing for championship titles in categories from Virgin Vogue to Femme Queen Realness.
Alpha Omega Haus father Ricky Myers-Hill— stage name “Sutan” — said it's important to create safe space for events like the ball.
“It's a way to kinda just express yourself and your creativity and to be around other people who are like yourself,” Myers-Hill said.
Myers-Hill’s husband, Kirk Myers, is the CEO of Dallas Southern Pride. He created the ball because there wasn't enough being done to celebrate their community, said Myers-Hill.
“And that’s what we’re doing here, we’re all celebrating life,” Myers-Hill said.
Philadelphia resident Mbissane Diagne flew 1,300 miles from his home to attend the celebrations.
“Anytime you go to the South, there’s always that vibe of hospitality. I felt welcome from the time I landed up until the present moment,” Diagne said. “It's just been a very moving experience.”
Celebrating Juneteenth in its birthplace of Texas feels especially powerful, says Diagne.
“It’s just great to be among community during this whole weekend and really just celebrate each other, be with each other,” Diagne said. “That’s what brought me here.”