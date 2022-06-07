Celebrate freedom with our Juneteenth Superlist

Juneteenth commemorates the day that news of the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery finally reached Texas. Thanks to the efforts of Fort Worth’s own Opal Lee, Juneteenth was made a national holiday last year.

On Sunday, June 19, you can join Lee as she continues her mission to educate the country about freedom by walking with her on her annual 2.5-mile walk commemorating the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach all enslaved people in the United States. This year’s 2.5-mile event in Fort Worth starts on Evans Avenue at the future home of the National Juneteenth Museum and ends at the New City Hall Building.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Juneteenth, look no further. Our Juneteenth Superlist has tons of activities you’re not going to want to miss.

Museums/Galleries:

The Language of Beauty in African Art: The Kimbell Art Museum's newest exhibition explores the idea of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities and how art informed and reflected life in sub-Saharan Africa in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. It features two hundred works of art including masks, figures, sculptures, and crafted prestige objects. The exhibition is on display through July 31. The Kimbell will offer free admission to the exhibition on Sunday, June 19.



Yanga: Path to Freedom in the Americas: Gaspar Yanga led one of colonial Mexico’s first successful slave uprisings and would go on to establish one of the earliest free black settlements in the Americas. The exhibition at the African American Museum of Dallas is an overview of Yanga’s role as a liberator and the slave trade experience in the Americas. The show includes commissioned and collected folk art, interactive visual displays, sounds of African drums and videos of Afro-Mexican festivals and original dances. It's on view at the African American Museum of Dallas through Oct. 21.



Frank Frazier Solo Exhibition: Pencil on Paper Gallery is celebrating Dallas-based artist Frank Frazier and Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18. Frazier's mixed media works on paper and canvas illustrate historical moments and present Black experiences that not only educate but unite communities at large. His newest works, “I Still Ain’t Got No Damn 40 Acres and Where’s the Damn Mule” will debut at the show.

Film & Theater



Miss Juneteenth: Catch a free screening of this 2020 drama Thursday, June 16 at the Huffine’s Performance Hall in Lewisville’s Grand Theater. Directed by Fort Worth-native Channing Godfrey Peoples, the film is about a former beauty queen and single mom preparing her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant.

The Half Ain't Never Been Told: Remembering Black Dallas takes a look at the stories of African Americans from Dallas' past in this play that covers a period of over a hundred years of Dallas history and celebrates the birth of the National Juneteenth holiday. Catch it on stage at the Latino Cultural Center June 17-19.

Music

Orchestra of New Spain Juneteenth Concerts: The Orchestra of New Spain celebrates Juneteenth with a series of special concerts spotlighting Black composers of classical music. The concerts feature soprano and versatile local chorus master, Alfrelynn Roberts, in a program of traditional spirituals. The shows happen on Thursday, June 9 at Zion Lutheran Church in Dallas, Friday, June 10 at Lewisville's Grand Theater and Saturday, June 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dallas.

History

Bus Tour of Historic Dallas: Join Hidden History DFW Sunday, June 12 for a three-hour bus tour of historic places related to Juneteenth. You'll visit over 20 historic sites that trace the path of the African American journey in Dallas. The tour picks up and drops off at the J.B. Jackson, Jr. Dart Center off MLK Blvd.

Author Event at Lewisville Grand Theater: Denton-based author Donald Norman-Cox speaks about his book, "Juneteenth 101: Popular Myths and Forgotten Facts" at the Grand Theater in Lewisville on Thursday, June 16. Norman-Cox discusses the annual Juneteenth observance and debunks the legends, misinterpretations, and untruths about the holiday and its inception.

Festivals/Special Events

Juneteenth Sneaker Ball at African American Museum of Dallas: Kick up your heels at the African American Museum of Dallas on June 10 for this black-tie affair with a twist. Enjoy jubilant music, performances and speakers.

Juneteenth Themed Game Night at South Dallas Cultural Center: Calling all game lovers! In honor of Juneteenth, the South Dallas Cultural Center is hosting its first-ever trivia night on Friday, June 17. Spend an evening with friends and family as you compete, engage, and learn about the Black community.

Celebrate Juneteenth with Dallas Public Library: There’s a day’s worth of activities planned at the Central branch on Saturday, June 18 including storytelling, a concert from the South Dallas Choir, a craft project where kids can make their own freedom collage, and a panel discussion on the history of Deep Ellum.

Juneteenth Celebration in Irving: The city of Irving hosts a Juneteenth Celebration at Bear Creek Heritage Park on Saturday, June 18. The event features live performances from All Funk Radio Show and Moore Melodies, a car show, face painting and food trucks.

North Texas Juneteenth Celebration: Head to Fair Park on Saturday, June 18 for this Juneteenth celebration that includes a march and festival. The event features live entertainment, concessions, health and beauty expos, a Kid Zone and tech and panel discussions addressing topics indicative of personal and community advancement.



Texas Black Invitational Rodeo: After the festival, mosey on over to Fair Park Coliseum for an exciting night of rodeo where approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race and more.

Juneteenth Celebration in McKinney: The city of McKinney celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 at Towne Lake Park with a family-friendly event that features live music, food trucks, a kid’s fun zone and wellness activities.

