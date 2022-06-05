Eighteen young pianists advance in Fort Worth's Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

As the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano competition continues in Fort Worth, the initial 30 pianists have been winnowed down to 18.

Marin Alsop heads the 10-member jury and will conduct the orchestra for the rounds of piano concertos. Before naming the semi-finalists, she addressed ALL the competitors.

"It’s a cliché of course," said Alsop, "to say that you’re all winners. But clichés are there for a reason, because you truly are are.

"The jury and I would like to congratulate you all on your passion, your commitment, your incredible preparation your incredible stamina, and also most importantly your wonderful artistry. Congratulations to all of you."

The 18 competitors perform through Monday. That evening, the jury will announce a dozen quarter finalists.

The Cliburn competition continues through June 18th.

Here are the 18 semi-finalists:

Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine

Federico Gad Crema, Italy

Anna Geniushene, Russia

Masaya Kamei, Japan

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus

Honggi Kim, South Korea

Andrew Li, United States

Unchan Lim, South Korea

Denis Linnik, Belarus

Kate Liu, United States

Jinhyung Park, South Korea

Changyong Shin, South Korea

Ilya Shmukler, Russia

Clayton Stephenson, United States

Yutong Sun, China

Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan

Yuki Yoshimi, Japan