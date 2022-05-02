Photo gallery: Performers wow crowd at Dia de los Niños y Libros Festival in Fort Worth

Mendoza has been dancing with the Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth for two years. He wants to attend the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to pursue his career as a ballet folklorico dancer.

“I just want to dance,” Mendoza said.

1 of 12 — Festival 1.JPG Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth dancers make their way to the festival space on April 30. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) Cristian ArguetaSoto

For now, Mendoza will continue to train with the Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth and perform at events like Artes de la Rosa’s Dia de los Niños y Libros Festival, or the Children’s Day and Book Day Festival, on April 29-30.

The festival featured food, beverages and performances from Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth, the J. P. Elder Middle School mariachi and others. The Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Jolt Initiative and the Fort Worth Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit had tables at the festival.

“We’re celebrating the lives of children and talent then connecting it to literacy and the importance of literacy, especially right now, with the initiatives that there are out there,” Executive Director of Artes de la Rosa William Giron said.

The festival featured story time spots where volunteers read to kids.