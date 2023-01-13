Stephanie Salas-Vega l KERA

Stephanie Salas-Vega l KERAArts Access Digital Engagement Fellow
-
Paradise monthly dance party takes over Oak Cliff bar Tiny Victories once a month with eclectic music and local creatives.
-
A pop-up exhibit called “Madrecitas” seeks to highlight the invisible labor or caregiving. Produced by single parents Janette Aguirre and Nora Soto the showcase features the work of 22 artists who are also caring for a loved one.
-
A new wave of cumbia both breaks and pays homage to Latin American traditions that can make anyone move.
-
The new “big boss” of the Dallas Lowriders is now a pair of sisters who cruise in a sparkly pink Chevy.