Arts Access
Arts Access is a community-funded journalism initiative, powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA, that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.
Three Mexican Americans in Oak Cliff started the podcast five years ago to center Black, brown and queer voices and talk about arts and culture in all its forms.
The PBS series "Making Black America" continues Tuesday night with a look at the Black press. So we asked Patrick Washington, publisher of the Dallas Weekly, to share some observations about the Black press, Black Twitter and Black joy.
The civil rights lawyer will discuss her book at the Dallas Museum of Art on Thursday.
A public conversation/performance at the Dallas Museum of Art was the first effort of Arts Access. It's a collaboration between KERA and The Dallas Morning News that aims to expand cultural coverage through access and equity.
"The Divine Beauty" will feature a range of work from local artists, from painting and ceramics to comedy performances and singing.