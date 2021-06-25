17 Images
A new way home: Dallas' new approach to encampments places people in homes
In mid-November, case workers from several organizations walk towards a Dallas homeless encampment under an I-30 bridge. This is the first week of encampment decommissioning. Caseworkers will work with the residents to get documents and enroll into programs before the camp is closed. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Hannah Sims, Housing Forward, looks over paperwork with Bobby after he visited the Parkland mobile unit during the encampment decommissioning process. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Richard Garrett, center, voices his concerns about housing that allows dogs while he is living under an I-30 bridge in Dallas. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Bobby Walker is reflected in a broken glass table in the encampment under the I-30 bridge. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
“Put this stuff behind us and start moving on,” said Terisa Hensley as she colors in a coloring book to stave off boredom while waiting for moving day from under the bridge. Hensley was approved for housing but the apartment deal fell through, so she had to restart the process for housing approval. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Kenneth Okonkwo with NTBHA chats with Terisa Hensley about her housing. Caseworkers helped each resident obtain documents and apply for housing using permanent supportive vouchers. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Devery Williams with the city of Dallas helps Belinda fill out paperwork in her tent. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Richard Garrett stands by his tent while caseworkers check in on everyone living under the I-30 overpass. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Terisa Hensley puts on her backpack as she moves out of the encampment in late February. Caseworkers helped each resident obtain documents and apply for housing using permanent supportive vouchers before the city closes the encampment. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Devery Williams, city of Dallas, walks Belinda Bonine through her new apartment before signing the lease. “Wow, it’s beautiful,” she said of her new place she will share with her husband and dog. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Richard Garrett opens the patio door for his dog in his new apartment after moving out of the encampment. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Belinda and Marty Bonine sign their lease with the help of caseworker Melissa Hilton. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Melissa Hilton and Robin Craddock, both with Stewpot, chat with Belinda Bonine in her apartment. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Richard Garrett reacts as he sits down on his new couch in mid-March. Garrett moved out of the encampment in late February and finally received furniture. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
A bus schedule sits on Richard Garrett’s table in his new apartment. Transportation is one of the hurdle for seeking help while unsheltered, but remains an issue for keeping appointment, finding work even after receiving housing. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
Terisa Hensley stands at the doorway of her new apartment in Dallas about a month or so after moving out of the encampment. Hensley is cooking, making art and reuniting with her family after leaving homelessness. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
In the background, John Cox talks to a newcomer and others prepare to leave the encampment on closing day Feb. 29, 2024, in Dallas. The city employees have been giving notice all week to residents that the encampment is to be closed. (Yfat Yossifor / KERA)
