© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office: reports

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:36 AM CST
Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
AP
Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025.

U.K. police say they've arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of "misconduct in public office." U.K. media say the suspect is ex-Prince Andrew.

News photographs showed cars arriving at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, on the morning of Mountbatten-Windsor's 66th birthday.

On Thursday morning, police said that the man was in custody, while officers were carrying out searches at his addresses in the counties of Berkshire and Norfolk.

Last week, Thames Valley Police, which serves areas west of London, said they were examining claims that the former Prince Andrew sent confidential trade reports to disgraced business mogul Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the U.K.'s envoy for international trade.

Now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother was stripped of his royal title over his friendship with the late sex offender. He admits ties to Epstein and settled a lawsuit with one of Epstein's underage victims, but has previously strenuously denied any wrongdoing on any matters related to Epstein.

A statement released by Thames Valley police read: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel