8 dead, 1 still missing after avalanche strikes backcountry skiers near Lake Tahoe

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Search teams are battling winter storms to recover the bodies of eight skiers killed in the deadliest avalanche in modern California history. They're also seeking a ninth person who's still missing and presumed dead. Kat Fulwider of member station KUNR reports.

KAT FULWIDER, BYLINE: High avalanche danger warnings are likely to remain in place for the Central Sierra and Greater Lake Tahoe region as crews attempt to bring home the bodies of those who died in Tuesday's avalanche. At a press conference yesterday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said she is prioritizing the safety of rescue teams.

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SHANNAN MOON: Extreme weather conditions, I would say, is a understatement. Lots of snow, gale-force winds, winds making it impossible to see. So it was very much a slow and steady pace.

FULWIDER: The group of 15 people were on a three-day backcountry ski trip led by experienced guides and were equipped with avalanche safety gear. They were returning to the trailhead when the early morning avalanche struck. Rescuers used motorized snowcats to travel into the backcountry and then skied the rest of the way in to avoid triggering another avalanche. They found six skiers alive. Two were taken to a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery. Captain Rusty Greene with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the eight deceased were found near one another.

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RUSTY GREENE: It was reported by the individuals that survived that they were attempting to go out as a group, that someone saw the avalanche, yelled avalanche, and then it overtook them rather quickly.

FULWIDER: The names of those who died have not been released, but Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said one of the deceased is the spouse of a search-and-rescue team member. Woo had a message for the general public.

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WAYNE WOO: Please avoid the Sierras during this current storm and in the upcoming days. Avoid mountain travel. It's treacherous. Avoid the backcountry. Please allow us to focus all of our resources on continuing to recover these bodies for the family and bring them home.

FULWIDER: A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region until tonight, with more than a foot of snow possible for the area. There will be a break in the weather before another winter storm rolls in this weekend.

For NPR News, I'm Kat Fulwider in Reno, Nevada. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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