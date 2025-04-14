A stranger helps a grieving daughter clean her mother's grass-covered gravestone

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at the Hidden Brain podcast. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else, and today's story comes from Ashley Blas. When Blas was 7 years old, her mother died. Nearly 30 years later, in 2023, Blas decided to fly to Chicago to visit her mother's grave for the first time since the funeral. She reserved a ride with a car service to get to the cemetery, and that morning, a sleek, black car with tinted windows pulled up to her hotel, driven by a man in a suit. When they got to the cemetery, Blas began to look for her mother's grave, and the driver stood near the car, giving her space.

ASHLEY BLAS: I'm just kind of wandering through this cemetery. And I look up at the driver, and he's looking at me, and he could tell that I was getting more and more distressed. And so I looked down, and all of a sudden, I'm standing on my mother's grave. I could see her name. And the driver, he calls out. He said, did you find it? And I just start sobbing. And I'm trying to choke through my tears and tell him, yes, I found it.

And so he runs over with a box of tissue, and he looks down at it, and he notices that the grave stone was covered. You know, you could see that it was a little bit overgrown because it had just been there for such a long time. And so he just dropped to his knees immediately and starts digging at the grass and the dirt, and he is just clawing away at it, trying to reveal the entire stone.

And when I found it, I had only - was only able to see my mother's name and her date of birth and date of death, but he was so kind as to really clean that stone so that I could - it revealed that it said, beloved mother of Angela and Ashley - Angela being my sister. And that is when I really just started sobbing very, very hard. Once he cleans off and clears this grave, he walks away back to the car and allows me to have the time that I really felt like I needed.

BLAS: I will never forget that moment of humanity, and I'll never forget seeing this really kind individual. You know, it didn't matter that he was in his full suit, wiping the grave away with his hand. He just helped me through that moment, and so I will never forget his kindness, and I think he's my unsung hero.

CHANG: Ashley Blas lives in Columbia, South Carolina. You can find more stories of unsung heroes and learn how to submit your own at hiddenbrain.org.

