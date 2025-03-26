This is why women athletes tend to have more ACL injuries than men

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It took only a few seconds. USC's star basketball player, JuJu Watkins, sustained a season-ending injury during the Women's NCAA tournament. Here's how that frightening moment played out on ESPN.

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Great defense from the Trojans. And Watkins goes down hard, and she's grabbing her right knee quickly, grimacing in pain.

MARTIN: Watkins had to be carried off the court. USC confirms she's injured her ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. As anybody who's ever had one knows, ACL injuries are painful. They can require months of rehab, and they are far more common in women athletes than in men. Here to talk about why is Dr. Christina Allen. She is the chief of Yale Sports Medicine and an ACL surgery specialist. She's also a former college athlete herself and has been a team physician for U.S. men and women's soccer. Good morning, Dr. Allen. Thanks for joining us.

CHRISTINA ALLEN: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: So two questions to start. How much more likely are ACL injuries in women than in men? And, of course, I want to know - why are they so much more common in women?

ALLEN: Well, ACL injuries in women definitely are more prevalent. There's lots of studies out in the literature about the higher incidents in women going across lots of different sports that are comparable, like basketball, soccer. Of course, women don't usually play football, but that's an increasing sport. But it's definitely a higher injury rate. And a lot of that can be attributed to differences in anatomy and also just differences in training as women grow up. Anatomical differences include a different quad-hamstring ratio - women tend to be more quad dominant - alignment differences versus men, also foot pronation.

But there's also other issues just in terms of how, as women grow up, there's not as much emphasis on core strengthening and proprioceptive and agility work. That's improving over time. And as women now get into high school and college, there are strength and conditioning coaches, and that's helping to decrease the risk of injury.

MARTIN: So what does recovery look like for an ACL injury like the one we saw Watkins experience, which was obviously painful?

ALLEN: Yes, it's a longer recovery. It was refreshing to hear Rebecca Lobo say that it was going to be a year for her to get back on the court because a lot of times in the past, we've thought, oh, it's an ACL injury; they'll be back in six months, 'cause everybody thinks about Adrian Peterson and his amazing recovery years ago, when he tore his ACL when he was playing football. But now there's a huge emphasis on meeting milestones for recovery, including mental and physical milestones, getting strength back, making sure strength is 80% before we even start running, then going through a running and agility type of cadence and making sure the athlete meets these milestones before a slow return to play.

MARTIN: So before...

ALLEN: So that can take up to a year.

MARTIN: Yeah. So before we let you go, you know, we've started talking much more openly about preventing injuries to begin with - you know, concussions, different equipment, things of that sort. Is there something that could be done to help prevent injuries like this from happening in the first place?

ALLEN: Absolutely. There's several programs out there. One of the most notable since I was a soccer player is the FIFA 11+ program that emphasizes running, strength, plyometrics and balance programs, and also stretching to help reduce the risk of injury. But there's also just a - also just the importance of adequate rest. I think a lot of these injuries happen late in the season, which increases the risk of injury.

MARTIN: That is Dr. Christina Allen. She's the chief of Yale Sports Medicine and an ACL surgery specialist. Dr. Allen, thanks so much for talking to us.

