Who isn't in the crowd? Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi, among others

As notables assemble in the Capitol for the Inauguration Day ceremony, social media is taking note of who isn't in the room.

While former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton are up front, former first lady Michelle Obama is noticeably missing. Former Vice President Mike Pence also arrived solo.

Michelle Obama did not attend the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter earlier this month. Former second lady Karen Pence was in attendance at the funeral, but pointedly did not greet the Trumps when they arrived.

Several Democratic politicians have spoken of boycotting the event, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

A spokesperson for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also a Democrat, confirmed last week that she wouldn't attend the inauguration.

