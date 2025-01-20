Trump supporters hope to celebrate with him inside the Capital One Arena this afternoon

With the inauguration indoors, thousands waited in line in frigid temperatures to get into the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Monday, where they could view the event on screen and hope to see President Trump during an appearance planned there this afternoon.

Despite the weather and the venue change, many supporters were determined to see the nation's 47th president and that meant standing in line in the cold not just on Monday but also the day before.

Joe Ann Floyd, who works at a high school technical center in Mississippi, says she stood in line for five hours on Sunday for Trump's victory rally only to find when she arrived at the entrance that the venue was at capacity.

Floyd, who has a ticket for Monday's event thanks to a state senator, was more optimistic she'd get in this time. By Monday afternoon, she had made it inside the arena.

Many people standing in line said they had come to Washington because they support Trump's policies, especially on immigration. Read more from NPR's Frank Langfitt's report.

Copyright 2025 NPR