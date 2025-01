President Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted President-elect Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House shortly before 10 a.m. ET.

Ahead of the Trumps' arrival, reporters asked Biden if he had left Trump a letter, per modern presidential tradition. He said yes, but did not elaborate on what he wrote.

"Welcome home," Biden said as Trump got out of the SUV.

