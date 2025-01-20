In his inaugural address, Trump lays out an ambitious immigration agenda

President Trump used his inaugural address to announce some of the sweeping changes to the U.S. immigration system that he expects to push for in his second term, declaring a "national emergency" at the U.S.-Mexico border and pledging to deport immigrants who've been convicted of crimes.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," Trump said.

Incoming White House officials say Trump is preparing to sign a series of 10 executive actions — the first steps in an ambitious agenda that could reshape border security and immigration policy in the U.S. for years to come, including an effort to end birthright citizenship and further restrict asylum at the southern border.

But many of the details of that agenda are still unclear. And it is sure to face logistical and legal challenges, starting with Trump's intention to send U.S. military forces to the southern border.

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said in his address, prompting a long ovation in the Capitol Rotunda. "And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country."

Immigrant advocates object to the term "invasion," which they consider both dehumanizing and misleading, since most migrants are peacefully fleeing from violence and poverty in their home countries.

Trump is inheriting a relatively quiet southern border . Illegal border crossings have declined in recent months to their lowest levels in years, as the Biden administration imposed its own restrictions on asylum and Mexican authorities stepped up enforcement there.

Incoming officials say the White House will also push to end birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal status. Many legal experts say such a move would be unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. Incoming White House officials say the administration will also seek to close the border to anyone without legal status — including people seeking asylum.

Both of those proposals are also likely to be challenged in court, immigrant advocates say.

Trump says he also plans to bring back some policies from his first term — restarting border wall construction, pausing refugee resettlement, and reinstating a policy known as Remain in Mexico, which forced asylum-seekers to wait south of the border while their claims were adjudicated.

Copyright 2025 NPR