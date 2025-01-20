© 2025 KERA News
Here's the schedule of Inauguration Day events

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:13 AM CST
The U.S. Capitol.
Eric Thayer
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol.

Inauguration Day involves much more than the swearing-in ceremony — now planned to take place inside the Capitol building and not on its West Front, given the frigid forecast in Washington, D.C.

The day follows a weekend of receptions, remarks and appearances by the incoming president, and there's a full slate of events on Monday.

Here are some of the events on the day's agenda:

  • St. John's church service
  • Tea at the White House
  • Swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
  • Farewell ceremony to the former president and vice president
  • The president's signing room ceremony
  • Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) congressional luncheon
  • Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House

There will also be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and Trump said he would stop there after being sworn in. Later, he will attend three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
