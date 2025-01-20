© 2025 KERA News
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar shouts out LA firefighters

By Elena Moore
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:12 AM CST
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks during the inauguration on Monday.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Pool
/
AFP via Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks during the inauguration on Monday.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked off remarks in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, stressing the significance of the day and the peaceful transfer of power.

She made a point to thank emergency responders and service workers around the country — highlighting those fighting the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

"As we inaugurate a new president and vice president, let us remember that the power of those in this room comes from the people," said Klobuchar, who serves as chair of the Inaugural Ceremony Committee.

"The construction workers who build our country, the teachers and health care workers who nurture us, the troops defending our freedoms, and yes, the firefighters in Los Angeles putting themselves on the line for us."

It was met with applause throughout the room.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
