Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar shouts out LA firefighters

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked off remarks in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, stressing the significance of the day and the peaceful transfer of power.

She made a point to thank emergency responders and service workers around the country — highlighting those fighting the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

"As we inaugurate a new president and vice president, let us remember that the power of those in this room comes from the people," said Klobuchar, who serves as chair of the Inaugural Ceremony Committee.

"The construction workers who build our country, the teachers and health care workers who nurture us, the troops defending our freedoms, and yes, the firefighters in Los Angeles putting themselves on the line for us."

It was met with applause throughout the room.

Copyright 2025 NPR