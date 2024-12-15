This Tennessee Christmas tree farm offers a unique "choose-and-cut" experience

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Every year, millions of folks get real live Christmas trees from stores and tree lots. They're precut and ready to go. But what if you want to be more hands-on, as in more hands on axe? Pierce Gentry of member station WUOT has this story of a farm in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains that offers a choose-and-cut experience.

PIERCE GENTRY, BYLINE: The Wilson Glyn Christmas Tree Farm could be a Hallmark movie set. The property comes complete with a historic farmhouse and a cantilever barn draped in garland and wreaths. First-time customer Tammy Onusic and her family pull up to the farm eager to pick out a live tree. It's a tough choice.

TAMMY ONUSIC: The other one.

HAL WILSON: That one right there?

ONUSIC: Yes.

WILSON: OK.

ONUSIC: Let's go back over to that one. Thank you.

WILSON: I'll take it right above the crook, right?

ONUSIC: OK.

I, every year, like to come and cut down a fresh Christmas tree. And I found this little farm here, and I wanted to drive all the way out here to cut it down.

GENTRY: They finally settle on a 10-foot tree sitting on a hillside.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHAINSAW REVVING)

WILSON: Here it comes.

(SOUNDBITE OF TREE CRASHING)

ONUSIC: Oh.

WILSON: There's your Christmas tree.

ONUSIC: I just think they're fresher, and they stay - it lasts longer, and they just smell so good in your house and stuff, too.

GENTRY: This small, family-owned farm offers this special experience to customers. They get to pick a tree and cut it down themselves with a saw or an axe.

WILSON: Every person that comes, there's a trigger that's Christmas to them.

GENTRY: That's Hal Wilson, who started growing Christmas trees on the farm 15 years ago.

WILSON: The tree farm is - sort of happened almost by accident. My daughter gave me a book that said "Christmas Trees: For Pleasure Or Profit." And I read it, and I thought, well, I could do that.

GENTRY: Now the farm sells about 600 trees each season, and Wilson's brothers and cousins come to help. And as it turns out, they're also pretty good at making music.

WILSON: We sang Christmas bluegrass gospel music - the old "Silent Nights" and "Joy To The World" - all those.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The good stuff.

WILSON: The good stuff, right. We'll sing you a song, if you want us to.

GENTRY: Sure.

THE WILSON FAMILY: (Singing) Joy to the world, the Lord is come. Let Earth receive her king...

GENTRY: Wilson calls his family over to sing a cappella.

THE WILSON FAMILY: (Singing) Prepare him room. And heaven and nature sing. And heaven and nature...

WILSON: It's more than getting a real tree. You can get a real tree at all the stores. There's something more, I think, to coming out and experiencing - I'll call it real life.

THE WILSON FAMILY: ...(Singing) With truth and grace.

GENTRY: The slice of real life is what people come for, but they walk away with more than just a cut tree. They also get some Christmas spirit. For NPR News, I'm Pierce Gentry in Sevierville, Tennessee.

THE WILSON FAMILY: ...(Singing) And wonders of His love, and wonders of His love. And wonders and wonders of His love.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JOY TO THE WORLD")

