With not a lot of time, Democrats revamp convention after Biden pulls out of election

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago. It comes less than a month after President Biden announced he was quitting the race, which isn't a lot of time to completely revamp and rewrite four days of speeches and sentimental videos. NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: It was only two weeks ago that Vice President Harris secured enough votes from delegates to become her party's nominee. Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison made the announcement from the arena where the convention will take place.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAIME HARRISON: The stage is quite literally being set and being built right now. Everyone here is hard at work, putting together what will certainly be a historic and momentous convention.

KEITH: While the blue stage doesn't change, what's being set up there does. Originally, the program was built around elevating the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, says Leah Daughtry, who was the CEO of the 2008 and 2016 conventions. And now?

LEAH DAUGHTRY: This convention is going to be kind of a hybrid.

KEITH: Biden will still be there, but he's been relegated to Monday night. Daughtry says now it's all about boosting Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

DAUGHTRY: Now the convention has that responsibility of sharing who our nominees are, of introducing them - or reintroducing them - to America and allowing them to directly ask the American people for their trust, their confidence and their vote.

ERIK SMITH: Convention planner's nightmare (laughter).

KEITH: Erik Smith was the creative director for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Democratic conventions. He shudders to imagine the mad scramble to reshape the program around Harris, who only had a supporting role before. Biden is a well-known political quantity, but despite being vice president for nearly four years, Smith describes Harris as the most famous least-known politician on the national stage right now.

SMITH: My grandmother used to say you only make a first impression once. Kamala Harris has the benefit of making a first impression twice. This is really the second time she can introduce herself to Americans, and this is going to be a much more impactful venue to do that.

KEITH: Democrats have had to adapt before. In 2012, bad weather meant President Obama had to scrap plans to deliver his acceptance speech from a massive outdoor stadium. Smith says at the last minute, they moved it to a smaller indoor venue.

SMITH: That meant a lot of changes. It meant people lost their slots. It meant people had to have shorter speeches. It caused a lot of chaos, but by comparison, that was just one night.

KEITH: In 2020, the COVID pandemic forced the convention to go virtual, which led to the most memorable roll call in recent memory. A representative of each state's delegation announced their votes with a short video. Rhode Island went viral. State Representative Joseph McNamara spoke from the beach, next to a chef dressed in all black, holding up a large tray of fried calamari.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPH MCNAMARA: The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president - Joe Biden.

KEITH: The man who came to be known as the Calamari Ninja won't be back. He's planning to vote for former President Trump. Convention organizers are trying to recapture some of that 2020 magic with their ceremonial roll call this year, though Daughtry wouldn't reveal any secrets.

DAUGHTRY: I can't tell you everything, but people should look for innovations, and I think roll call will be one of the most exciting things of this convention.

KEITH: And they're doing everything they can to grab the attention of Americans glued to their phones and less likely to watch TV for hours on end. They've invited influencers to cover the convention, all part of an effort to create more viral moments that will break through to undecided and hard-to-reach voters. Tamara Keith, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

