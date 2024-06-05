Joshua Ray Walker, a Taylor Swift dance party: Here's the lineup for 2024 State Fair of Texas music

Dust off your cowboy hats, and make room for an extra corny dog or three — the 2024 State Fair of Texas is right around the corner.

Music is as much a part of the experience as gawking at Big Tex or playing games on the fairway. The Fair unveiled its free music line-up Tuesday, with an eclectic mix of over 100 national and local artists representing a variety of genres, including electro-pop, Norteno, R&B and country. This year’s Fair opens on Sept. 27, and the opening weekend line-up includes Jo Dee Messina, Big Daddy Kane and Los Pescadores.

Also appearing on the Main Stage throughout the Fair: Bowling for Soup, Joshua Ray Walker, Grace Potter, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Spin Doctors, Foghat and the Commodores. (The full Main Stage line-up is below.)

As always, admission to these concerts is free with a paid Fair ticket. In addition to the Main Stage, the Fair also offers visitors the Bud Light Stage and the Yuengling Flight Stage.

You can see the full Bud Light Stage line-up (which includes Matt Hillyer, Remy Reilly, Kam Franklin, DJ Sober and Sarah Jaffe) here, and you can see the full Yuengling Flight Stage line-up (which includes KXT’s own Paul Slavens, Van Darien, Jacob Furr, Cameron Smith and Laura Harrell) here.

For the 2024 edition of the Fair, as it did last year, the Fair will again partner with Romeo Entertainment Group to produce the music line-up for all three stages, per press materials. “This year’s State Fair is shaping up to be the most vibrant and entertaining yet, and we can’t wait to share these experiences with everyone at the Most Texan Place on Earth,” said Jason Hays, State Fair Senior Vice President of Brand Experience, in a statement.

Chevrolet Main Stage line-up:

Sept. 27: Jo Dee Messina

Sept. 28: Big Daddy Kane and Deitrick Haddon

Sept. 29: Los Pescadores

Sept. 30: The University of North Texas Four o’Clock Lab Band

Oct. 1: Bowling for Soup

Oct. 2: Dasha and Savannah Rae

Oct. 3: Flipturn and Straight Tequila Night

Oct. 4: Cameron Sacky Band and Shakey Graves

Oct. 5: Joshua Ray Walker and Grace Potter

Oct. 6: Jesse & Joy

Oct. 7: Sazerac Jazz Band

Oct. 8: Gabe Baker

Oct. 9: Jefferson Starship

Oct. 10: Elton the Early Years

Oct. 11: Shaylen and Wyatt Flores

Oct. 12: Briscoe and St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Oct. 13: Ian Munsick and Hannah Dasher

Oct. 14: The Ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party

Oct. 15: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and David Adam Byrnes

Oct. 16: Jon Wolfe

Oct. 17: Fleetwood Mask

Oct. 18: Spin Doctors

Oct. 19: Foghat and Sabor Puro

Oct. 20: The Commodores

The 2024 State Fair of Texas at Fair Park, Dallas. Sept. 27-Oct. 20. Season passes are on sale now.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at preston@kxt.org or find him on X (@prestonjones).