Student who brought gun to charter school campus in Mesquite shot by police

A Mesquite Police officer shot a student who brought a gun to Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Oates Campus Monday morning, officials said.

An officer shot the student during negotiations, according to a Mesquite Police Department press release. The student was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained, though no immediate information was available on the student's condition.

No students or officers were injured.

Pioneer Technology and Art Academy classes will continue the rest of the week, and the school will provide counseling services to staff and students. All students were relocated to Living Truth Baptist Church at 3130 Moon Dr. to be reunited with their families.

District Superintendent Shubham Pandey said in a press release the school will work with law enforcement to investigate the incident and review safety efforts.

"We will take appropriate measures in response to this incident, including reviewing and, if necessary, strengthening our security procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," Pandey said.

Pandey added that the school's safety protocols were tested Monday and "worked as intended."

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

