© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Student who brought gun to charter school campus in Mesquite shot by police

KERA | By Kailey Broussard
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:59 PM CST
Most of Collin County’s highway patrol officers left the Sheriff’s Office last year. Sheriff Jim Skinner says a new pay increase hopefully will turn that around.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Mesquite police said a police officer shot a student who brought a gun to a Mesquite charter school Feb. 19, 2024. No one was injured, according to police.

A Mesquite Police officer shot a student who brought a gun to Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Oates Campus Monday morning, officials said.

An officer shot the student during negotiations, according to a Mesquite Police Department press release. The student was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained, though no immediate information was available on the student's condition.

No students or officers were injured.

Pioneer Technology and Art Academy classes will continue the rest of the week, and the school will provide counseling services to staff and students. All students were relocated to Living Truth Baptist Church at 3130 Moon Dr. to be reunited with their families.

District Superintendent Shubham Pandey said in a press release the school will work with law enforcement to investigate the incident and review safety efforts.

"We will take appropriate measures in response to this incident, including reviewing and, if necessary, strengthening our security procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," Pandey said.

Pandey added that the school's safety protocols were tested Monday and "worked as intended."

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News MesquiteSchool ShootingsMesquite ISDshootingpolice officers
Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard is a reporter for KERA and The Texas Newsroom through Report for America (RFA). Broussard covers the city of Arlington, with a focus on local and county government accountability.
See stories by Kailey Broussard