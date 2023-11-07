Live results: 2023 Texas Elections

Texas Proposition 1

Proposition 1 would add a new section to Article I of the state constitution to establish a right to farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management on owned or leased personal property. The amendment states that the right does not preclude the state legislature from passing laws to regulate farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices to protect public health and safety, prevent danger to animals or crop production, or preserve the natural resources of the state.

Texas Proposition 2

Proposition 2 would authorize the state legislature to pass a law to authorize a property tax exemption on all or part of the property used to operate a child-care facility. It would also authorize the state legislature to define child-care facility and impose eligibility requirements for qualifying for the tax exemption.

Texas Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would add language to the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state legislature from imposing a tax based on the wealth or net worth of an individual or family.

Texas Proposition 4

Proposition 4 would increase the homestead tax exemption by raising it from $40,000 to $100,000. This proposed change would take effect for the tax year commencing on January 1, 2023.

Texas Proposition 5

The amendment would rename the National Research University Fund (NRUF) to the Texas University Fund. It would also allocate to the fund the interest, dividends, and investment earnings from the Economic Stabilization Fund (rainy day fund) from the preceding fiscal year. The total amount allocated in fiscal 2024 would be limited to $100 million. The annual limit would be adjusted for inflation each year but would be limited to a 2% growth rate.

Texas Proposition 6

Proposition 6 would establish in the Texas Constitution the Texas Water Fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board. The board would be authorized to transfer funds between the state Water Fund and the Water Assistance Fund No. 480, the New Water Supply for Texas Fund, the Rural Water Assistance Fund No. 301, or the Statewide Water Public Awareness Account.

Texas Proposition 7

The amendment would establish the Texas Energy Fund in the Texas Constitution to fund the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities. The fund would be administered by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas, which would be authorized to provide loans and grants to advance the purposes of the fund.

Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment would create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund in the Texas Constitution. The fund would be financed through money allocated by the state legislature, gifts, grants, and investment earnings. The purpose of the fund would be to enhance the availability and usage of broadband and telecommunications services.

Texas Proposition 9

The amendment would authorize the Texas Legislature to provide for cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for certain annuitants, who meet criteria provided by law, of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Annuitants are persons who receive service retirement benefits, disability retirement benefits, or death benefits from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.