Live results: 2023 Texas Elections

Published November 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST
You’ll see 14 state propositions on your ballot – get all the details here. 🗳 Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Texas Proposition 1

Proposition 1 would add a new section to Article I of the state constitution to establish a right to farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management on owned or leased personal property. The amendment states that the right does not preclude the state legislature from passing laws to regulate farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices to protect public health and safety, prevent danger to animals or crop production, or preserve the natural resources of the state.

Texas Proposition 2

Proposition 2 would authorize the state legislature to pass a law to authorize a property tax exemption on all or part of the property used to operate a child-care facility. It would also authorize the state legislature to define child-care facility and impose eligibility requirements for qualifying for the tax exemption.

Texas Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would add language to the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state legislature from imposing a tax based on the wealth or net worth of an individual or family.

Texas Proposition 4

Proposition 4 would increase the homestead tax exemption by raising it from $40,000 to $100,000. This proposed change would take effect for the tax year commencing on January 1, 2023.

Texas Proposition 5

The amendment would rename the National Research University Fund (NRUF) to the Texas University Fund. It would also allocate to the fund the interest, dividends, and investment earnings from the Economic Stabilization Fund (rainy day fund) from the preceding fiscal year. The total amount allocated in fiscal 2024 would be limited to $100 million. The annual limit would be adjusted for inflation each year but would be limited to a 2% growth rate.

Texas Proposition 6

Proposition 6 would establish in the Texas Constitution the Texas Water Fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board. The board would be authorized to transfer funds between the state Water Fund and the Water Assistance Fund No. 480, the New Water Supply for Texas Fund, the Rural Water Assistance Fund No. 301, or the Statewide Water Public Awareness Account.

Texas Proposition 7

The amendment would establish the Texas Energy Fund in the Texas Constitution to fund the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities. The fund would be administered by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas, which would be authorized to provide loans and grants to advance the purposes of the fund.

Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment would create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund in the Texas Constitution. The fund would be financed through money allocated by the state legislature, gifts, grants, and investment earnings. The purpose of the fund would be to enhance the availability and usage of broadband and telecommunications services.

Texas Proposition 9

The amendment would authorize the Texas Legislature to provide for cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for certain annuitants, who meet criteria provided by law, of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Annuitants are persons who receive service retirement benefits, disability retirement benefits, or death benefits from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Texas Proposition 10

The amendment would authorize the state legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property, including finished goods or goods used in the manufacturing process, possessed by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products.

Texas Proposition 11

The measure would amend section 59 of Article 16 of the Texas Constitution to authorize the state legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds to fund parks and recreational facilities and levy property taxes to repay the bonds.

Texas Proposition 12

The Texas Constitution provides that the office of county treasurer may be abolished via a constitutional amendment. The amendment would abolish the Galveston County treasurer and authorize the county to employ or contract a qualified person or designate another county officer to fulfill the functions previously performed by the treasurer.

Texas Proposition 13

In Texas, state judges are required to retire at age 75. This is known as the mandatory retirement age and is set in the state constitution. The amendment would increase the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices from 75 to 79. It would also increase the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75.

Texas Proposition 14

The amendment would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund as a trust fund outside of the state treasury. The fund would consist of money appropriated, credited, or transferred by the legislature; gifts, grants, and donations received by the Parks and Wildlife Department; and investment earnings. Money appropriated by the state legislature would be excluded from the state's appropriation limit. Money in the funds would be used to create and improve state parks. Any expenses incurred by the fund would be expensed from the fund.

House District 2 Race

The special election for House District 2 will determine who succeeds former state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, who was expelled by his colleagues in May.

