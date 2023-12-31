Sunday Puzzle: 2023's Names in the News!

© 2024 KERA News
By Will Shortz
Published December 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
On-air challenge: Every year around this time I present a "new names in the news" quiz. I'm going to give you some names that you'd probably never heard before 2023 but that were prominent in the news during the past 12 months. You tell me who or what they are.

1. Vivek Ramaswamy

2. Mike Johnson

3. Javier Milei

4. Arthur Engoron

5. Justin Jones and Justin Peterson

6. Danelo Cavalcante

7. Titan

8. "Spare"

9. X

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. Think of an area found in many workplaces, in two words. Move the first letter of the first word to the start of the second word. Phonetically you'll name two items that have a similar use — one of which might be used in the workplace. What place was this?

Challenge answer: Break room — rake, broom

Winner: Chris Yates of Butte, Montana.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Name a famous movie in 4 letters. Change one letter and anagram the result to name another movie that came out 20 years later. Then change one letter in that and anagram to name a third movie that came out 29 years after the second one. What movies are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, January 4that 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

